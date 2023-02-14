Valentine's Day 2023: Want to show love? Check list of WhatsApp love quotes, messages

Picture: Pixabay

Valentine's Day is an opportunity to show your favourite someone in your life how much you care and love them. The well-known instant messaging service WhatsApp provides a simple way to express your emotions to friends, family, and other close people. Sending Valentine's Day quotes via WhatsApp is one way to accomplish this.

Valentine's Day quotes might make it easier for you to express your feelings in a heartfelt and meaningful way. They can also assist you in expressing feelings that might be challenging to articulate. Here are some WhatsApp quotes to think about if you're looking for the right words to convey your sentiments this Valentine's Day:

"I love you not only for what you are, but for what I am when I am with you." - Elizabeth Barrett Browning

"Love is not about how many days, months or years you've been together. It's all about how much you love each other every day." - Unknown

"You know you're in love when you can't fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams." - Dr. Seuss

"I want you to be my best friend, my naughty lover, and my partner in life." - E. L. James

"The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart." - Helen Keller

"A true lover always feels in debt to the one he loves." - Ralph W. Sockman

"Love is not what the mind thinks, but what the heart feels." - Greg Evans

"I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you simply, without problems or pride." - Pablo Neruda

"The greatest happiness you can have is knowing that you have been loved and appreciated." - Unknown

"Love is when the other person's happiness is more important than your own." - H. Jackson Brown Jr.

There are countless Valentine's Day quotes that you can send using WhatsApp; these are just a few examples. They are a means of expressing your love, appreciation, and gratitude for the people in your life.

A quick and easy way to express your affection is by sending Valentine's Day quotes via WhatsApp. Even better if you can add your own distinctive spin or message to the quotations. You can connect with loved ones near and far via WhatsApp and meaningfully express your emotions.

