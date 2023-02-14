Search icon
‘Valentine's Day ke avsar par pooja hai ghar me’: Netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

There are a tonne of great Valentine's Day memes and jokes on Twitter. Here are the best ones gathered for you.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 12:14 PM IST

The most-awaited day for lovers is here. Valentine’s Day is observed on February 14. Valentine’s is the best day to tell your loved ones what you feel about them. The practice of the process gets started a week before the actual day. Valentine's week consists of Hug day, promise day, Kiss day, Teddy day and more where people wish to their closed ones with chocolates, presents, cards, etc to express their love towards the other. However, singles during this occasion flood social media platforms with jokes.

These hilarious Valentine's Day memes will make sure you don't feel alone, whether you love or loathe the holiday or are celebrating it alone or with your significant other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

