‘Valentine's Day ke avsar par pooja hai ghar me’: Netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes on Valentine's Day

The most-awaited day for lovers is here. Valentine’s Day is observed on February 14. Valentine’s is the best day to tell your loved ones what you feel about them. The practice of the process gets started a week before the actual day. Valentine's week consists of Hug day, promise day, Kiss day, Teddy day and more where people wish to their closed ones with chocolates, presents, cards, etc to express their love towards the other. However, singles during this occasion flood social media platforms with jokes.

These hilarious Valentine's Day memes will make sure you don't feel alone, whether you love or loathe the holiday or are celebrating it alone or with your significant other

how my valentines day is going: pic.twitter.com/fTmszzsCSa — junkie (@yusoxee) February 13, 2023

Me seeing my crush with her boyfriend on Valentines Day pic.twitter.com/hfwuYX4SPt — Tom (@homelander1322) February 14, 2023

this is very rare, and now we can officially congratulate milk on Valentine's Day!.. #MEMES pic.twitter.com/98GucP8i00 — Egor Mikhaylov (@real_egorm) April 19, 2021

This is the funniest single Valentine’s Day meme I’ve seen in 29 years.... pic.twitter.com/BUMkqwUq68 — Theresa Perugini (@theresa2010) February 6, 2021

Me as a single be like #ValentinesDay #CoupleGoals pic.twitter.com/lP8Ttd9FbY — Ashutosh Srivastava (@sri_ashutosh08) February 14, 2023

me on valentines day, enjoying my sister’s gift from her boyfriend. pic.twitter.com/OwrqXp0p0W — (@httpsnimroood) February 13, 2023