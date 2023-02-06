Valentine's Day 2023: List of important dates, February 7 to 14 complete Valentine's Week calendar, significance

File Photo

The day of love is celebrated each year on February 14 Valentine's Day. People across the globe, on this day, cherish and make their loved ones feel special by showering them with gifts and surprises. Not only Valentine's Day but the entire week is also meant to glorify the emotion of love for your dear ones. The days are Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, and Valentine's Day.

For the unversed, Valentine's Day is named after Saint Valentine, a Catholic clergyman who lived in Rome during the 3rd century BC. The day is followed by different names such as Saint Valentine’s Day or Feast of Saint Valentine.

Today, we will tell you about Valentine's Week 2023 and what each day symbolises.

Valentine's Week 2023: Complete List of Important Dates

February 7, 2023: Rose Day

Valentine's Week begins with Rose Day and it is a sign to ask your crush or significant other if they would like to be your Valentine.

February 8, 2023: Propose Day

As the name goes, this day is meant for you to propose to your loved one. You can organise a dinner or a special picnic and ask your loved one, for a promise of forever.

READ | Valentine's Day 2023: Know all about history, origin surrounding the day of love

February 9, 2023: Chocolate Day

This day signifies the innocence of love that is shared by gifting chocolates. To strengthen your relationship, gift your significant other a box of chocolate on this day.

February 10, 2023: Teddy Day

On this day, couples celebrate their love by gifting a teddy to each other. Gifting a teddy signifies happiness.

February 11, 2023: Promise Day

Promises between couples are meant to keep the love between them intact. Promise Day is celebrated to commemorate that promise of love.

READ | Valentine's Day 2023: 6 best destinations in India to visit, from Alleppey to Havelock Island

February 12, 2023: Hug Day

A warm hug is a cure for anything and this day people hug their significant other to make them feel special, safe, and calm amidst life's chaos.

February 13, 2023: Kiss Day

Kisses are intimate and one of the purest forms of love. On kiss day, couples kiss their partners which signifies their romantic life and also conveys why their significant other is special to them.

February 14, 2023: Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14 each year and is a day that symbolises love and romance. People across the globe, on this day, cherish and make their loved ones feel special by showering them with gifts and surprises.