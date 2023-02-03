Valentine's Day 2023: Know all about history, origin surrounding the day of love

File Photo

The day of love is celebrated each year on February 14 on Valentine's Day. Partners across the globe cherish and make their loved ones feel special on this day. Not only Valentine's Day, but the entire week is also meant to glorify the emotion of love for your dear ones. The days are Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day, and Valentine's Day.

But do you know why Valentine's Day is celebrated and what is its history?

For the unversed, Valentine's Day is named after Saint Valentine, a Catholic clergyman who lived in Rome during the 3rd century BC. The day is followed by different names such as Saint Valentine’s Day or Feast of Saint Valentine.

Essentially, the history of this day and the story of its patron saint are both shrouded in mystery, however, the events date back to the Roman Empire.

Back then, Romans celebrated the feast of Lupercalia from February 13 to February 15. During the feast, they sacrificed a goat and a dog and then whipped women with the slain of these dead animals.

Young women used to get in line for the men to hit them as they believed it would make them fertile. Some other information about this day reveals that it is dedicated to Faunus, the Roman god of agriculture.

Valentine’s Day, as we know it today, has completely changed from its inception. People celebrate the day with their special ones by giving them gifts, watching movies or going out on dates.

Valentine’s day got associated with love and romance primarily because of poet Geoffrey Chaucer and Shakespeare who romanticised it in their work.