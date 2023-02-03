Valentine's Day 2023: 6 best destinations in India to visit, from Alleppey to Havelock Island

File Photo

Valentine's Day is just around the corner and it is only fair to plan a trip with your loved one in this month of love and romance. Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14 each year. Valentine’s Day is named after Saint Valentine, a Catholic clergyman who lived in Rome during the 3rd century BC.

Valentine’s day got associated with love and romance primarily because of the poet Geoffrey Chaucer and Shakespeare who romanticised it in their work.

People celebrate the day with their special ones by giving them gifts, watching movies, or going out on dates and vacations. Today, we will tell you about some romantic places in the country, which are popular among couples.

Havelock Island, Andaman Islands

Havelock Island is a part of Ritchie’s Archipelago, in India’s Andaman Islands, and is famous for its dive sites and beaches. Elephant Beach is a popular destination for its coral reefs. The island is also quite popular for its water activities such as surfing, snorkeling, and scuba diving. It is a perfect destination for couples who want to be adventurous this Valentine's Day.

READ | Valentine's week 2023: 5 romantic places to spend a lovely weekend with your beloved

Munnar, Kerala

Munnar is a famous hill station in Kerala and is famous for its spectacular views and relaxed climate. Munnar is a perfect destination to relax with its tea & coffee plantations, winding roads, dense green fields, gorgeous bungalows, and resorts.

Taj Mahal, Agra

The Taj Mahal in Agra is a famed destination known for its design and devotion. The Taj Mahal was made by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan for his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal. It is one of the best places to visit near Delhi on Valentine's Day.

Alleppey, Kerala

Alleppey is a city on the Laccadive Sea in the southern Indian state of Kerala. It is also touted as 'God's Own Country'. Alleppey is best known for its houseboat cruises along the rustic Kerala backwaters. Alappuzha Beach is the site of the 19th-century Alappuzha Lighthouse and the city's Mullakkal Temple is also a good place to visit. The best time to visit Alleppey is between November and February.

READ | Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding venue, guest list revealed, check latest updates

Goa

While Goa is popular and well-known for its nightlife, it also offers you to steal quiet moments with your better half. The beaches, resorts, and restaurants in Goa are perfect for long walks, sunbathing, and enjoying a romantic candlelight dinner.

Jaipur, Rajasthan

Rajasthan also attracts a lot of couples to visit. Valentine's Day is celebrated in the mild winter season. In such a situation, if you want to avoid going to a very cold place with your partner, then you can go for a trip to Jaipur, the Pink City of Rajasthan.