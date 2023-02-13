Valentine Day 2023: Use these WhatsApp features to express your love to your special someone

File photo

Valentine's Day is just a day away, and there has never been a better time to show your loved one how much you love and care. People are using digital platforms to communicate their emotions on Valentine's Day. This year, WhatsApp, a messaging service, has released eight new features to help you make your significant other's day special.

Digital avatars

WhatsApp users can create their digital avatars. These personalised avatars are digitised representations of your character. To give the conversations a more personal touch, use these avatars while chatting.

Pin Chat

Users can bookmark their favorite discussions on the instant messaging software with the help of the pin chat function. WhatsApp users on Android may do it by tapping, and holding the chat and tab Pin. On the other hand, iPhone users can swipe right to pin a chat and then select the PIN option.

Emoji

Through emoji reactions, WhatsApp enables you to respond to messages from your partner. Nowadays, it's simple to respond to texts with more thoughtful emoticons than just a thumbs up. This demonstrates your desire to use emojis to express your feelings.

Status

On WhatsApp, users can share their status. Users can send videos, pictures, texts, sounds, and GIFs that vanish after 24 hours using this feature.

Voice messages:

Do time zones divide you and your partner? Do not worry. Through this feature of WhatsApp, you can send a voice message or hear their voice. You can even even pause and record if you need to collect your thoughts before telling your lover how important they are to you.

Custom notification tone:

This Valentine's Day, you may set up a personalized notification tone for your significant other. You will be able to tell when they call. Simply click on their contact information and select a different Alert Tone from Wallpaper and Sound.