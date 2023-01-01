Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2023: Date, time and importance and other details

According to the Vedic calendar, Vaikunth Ekadashi Tithi will start on January 1 at 7:10 in the evening, and it will end on January 2 at 8.24 pm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 09:05 AM IST

Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2023: Date, time and importance and other details
Representational image

According to the scriptures, Ekadashi fast is considered the best of all fasts. Vaikunth Ekadashi will be celebrated on January 2 in 2023. This Ekadashi is also known as Paush Putrada Ekadashi. A fast is observed on this day and this day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. On the other hand, keeping the fast of  Vaikunth Ekadashi protects the child. Also, it is believed that those who observe this fast, get children. At the same time, 3 auspicious yogs are also being made on this day. That's why the importance of this day has increased even more. 

Vaikunth Ekadashi: date and auspicious time

According to the Vedic calendar,  Vaikunth Ekadashi Tithi will start on January 1 at 7:10 in the evening. On the other hand, the next day Ekadashi Tithi will end on January 2 at 8.24 pm. That's why Putrada Ekadashi 2 will be celebrated according to Udayatithi. On the other hand, Putrada Ekadashi will be celebrated on the morning of January 3.

Vaikunth Ekadashi: Yogs

According to the Panchang, the presence of Bharani and Krittika Nakshatras on this day will create auspicious yoga named Chara and Susthira. Apart from these, there will also be another auspicious yoga named Sadhya on this day. Worshipping in these yogas gives double the results.

Vaikunth Ekadashi: Puja Vidhi

On this day, take a bath early in the morning and wear clean clothes. After this, install the picture or idol of Lord Vishnu on the post. After this light incense sticks and apply yellow sandalwood to Lord Vishnu. Also, offer yellow flowers and yellow sweets. After this, after anointing with pure water, wear the necklace. In the end, perform aarti and distribute prasad among the devotees. With this, your every wish can be fulfilled.

Vaikunth Ekadashi: Importance

According to the scriptures, the greatness of this fast was told by Lord Krishna to Yudhishthira. Along with this, it is believed that this fast is kept waterless and by keeping it there are chances of getting a child.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Winter skincare for men: 5 ways to keep your skin healthy
Vikram Gokhale death: Agneepath, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hindi films featuring the veteran actor
Uunchai: Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Rani Mukerji pose with Anupam Kher, Boman Irani at film's screening event
Sam Curran love life: Meet Isabella, stunning actress girlfriend of IPL’s most expensive player
Viral video: Urfi Javed flaunts her sexy curves in floral saree, netizens joke 'it's a parallel universe'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 561 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 1
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.