Vaikuntha Ekadashi 2023: Date, time and importance and other details

According to the scriptures, Ekadashi fast is considered the best of all fasts. Vaikunth Ekadashi will be celebrated on January 2 in 2023. This Ekadashi is also known as Paush Putrada Ekadashi. A fast is observed on this day and this day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. On the other hand, keeping the fast of Vaikunth Ekadashi protects the child. Also, it is believed that those who observe this fast, get children. At the same time, 3 auspicious yogs are also being made on this day. That's why the importance of this day has increased even more.

Vaikunth Ekadashi: date and auspicious time

According to the Vedic calendar, Vaikunth Ekadashi Tithi will start on January 1 at 7:10 in the evening. On the other hand, the next day Ekadashi Tithi will end on January 2 at 8.24 pm. That's why Putrada Ekadashi 2 will be celebrated according to Udayatithi. On the other hand, Putrada Ekadashi will be celebrated on the morning of January 3.

Vaikunth Ekadashi: Yogs

According to the Panchang, the presence of Bharani and Krittika Nakshatras on this day will create auspicious yoga named Chara and Susthira. Apart from these, there will also be another auspicious yoga named Sadhya on this day. Worshipping in these yogas gives double the results.

Vaikunth Ekadashi: Puja Vidhi

On this day, take a bath early in the morning and wear clean clothes. After this, install the picture or idol of Lord Vishnu on the post. After this light incense sticks and apply yellow sandalwood to Lord Vishnu. Also, offer yellow flowers and yellow sweets. After this, after anointing with pure water, wear the necklace. In the end, perform aarti and distribute prasad among the devotees. With this, your every wish can be fulfilled.

Vaikunth Ekadashi: Importance

According to the scriptures, the greatness of this fast was told by Lord Krishna to Yudhishthira. Along with this, it is believed that this fast is kept waterless and by keeping it there are chances of getting a child.