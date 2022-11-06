Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2022: Date, time, significance and everything you need to know

File Photo

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2022: Vaikuntha Chaturdashi, a religious festival, occurs the day before Kartik Purnima. Dev Diwali is an integral aspect of the Kartika festival. Many celebrations are organised by devotees in this month of fasting. Rarely do people celebrate both Shiva and Vishnu at the same time, but this celebration does just that. Both of these gods share a day of devotion with one another. The celebration occurs on the Chaturdashi Tithi of the month of Kartika, the day before Kartika Purnima or Dev Diwali. It is celebrated with the Dev Diwali celebration. Following the Hindu calendar and annual ceremonies, the date shifts each year.

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2022: Date and time

Beginning at 4:28 p.m. on November 6 and ending at 4:15 a.m. on November 7, we will be observing the Chaturdashi Tithi. Vaikuntha Chaturdashi Nishitakal puja should be performed between 11:39 p.m. on November 6 and 12:31 a.m. on November 7.

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2022: Significance

The day of Kartik Chaturdashi is significant because it was on this day that Lord Vishnu worshipped Lord Shiva in Varanasi, as described in the Shiv Purana. Later, Vishnu presented Shiva with tens of thousands of lotuses. Lord Vishnu discovered the missing one thousandth lotus while attending to such matters. He sacrificed one of his eyeballs to Shiva as a sign of his devotion to the god.

As a consequence of Vishnu's devotion, Shiva bestowed upon him the Sudarshan chakra. A later time saw it elevated as a holy weapon of Vishnu. At midnight on Vaikuntha Chaturdashi, devotees adore Lord Vishnu with a thousand lotuses. The ritual, or puja, is carried out twice.

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2022: Rituals

Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi is where early-rising Lord Shiva worshippers go each morning on Arunodaya.

On Kartik Chaturdashi, worshipers perform a ritual bathing called Manikarnika Snan.

On this day, the sanctuary of the Kashi Vishwanath temple, a Shiva temple in Varanasi, is dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

As holy as Vaikuntha on this day, the Vishwanath temple is a great place to start.

Myth has it that Vishnu brought Shiva leaves and that Shiva now brings Vishnu Bael leaves.