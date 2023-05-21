Vaani Kapoor looks effortlessly elegant in lilac saree and these photos are proof

Vaani Kapoor, who is popular for her daring and outlandish fashion choices, never ceases to amaze her followers with her attire. Fashion fans are in awe of her and are taking notes because of her alluring demeanour and flawless sense of style. Her Instagram page is like a treasure mine of glitzy outfits to find, providing never-ending fashion inspiration.

In her most recent post, Vaani stuns in a seductive lilac saree, leaving her admirers drooling and helpless to take their gaze away. The dress, which highlights Vaani's impeccable elegance, is the ideal source of inspiration for the wedding season. Continue reading to learn some style advice from Vaani's alluring and dazzling appearance.

Vaani treated her followers to a weekend treat while sharing gorgeous photos on Instagram. "Just when you think you've seen it all, lilacs bloom." Vaani captioned her photo of herself wearing a stunning lilac saree made by famouse designer Manish Malhotra.

Vaani looked wonderful in her lovely chiffon-made saree, which featured an ombre pattern in lavender and silver tones. Exquisite sequin embroidery on the saree gave the outfit a touch of glitz. Vaani skillfully draped the saree, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder with style. She completed the captivating style by wearing it with a lavender shirt with a deep V-neck and contrasting silver sequin accents.

She wore minimal makeup and accessorised with glossy nude lipstick, nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheekbones, and loads of highlighters. She wore her hair neatly pulled back into a bun and accessorised with a pair of diamond stud earrings.

Her sexy saree look soon gained attention on social media, receiving over 40k likes in just 2 hours and a tonne of comments from admirers who couldn't help but complement her. Let's savour the visual treat and get to know Vaani's intriguing photo shoot.