Uttarakhand CM tweets pics of tulip garden amid the backdrop of Panchachuli ranges; netizens can't stop admiring

Amid the epidemic, few pictures from Uttarakhand shared two days back will warm cockles of your heart.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat took to Twitter to share breathtaking pictures of a Tulip garden situated in the scenic village of Munsiyari.

"I am happy to share the first pictures of the successful pilot of my dream project- Munsiyari based Tulip Garden. Set amid the backdrop of Panchachuli ranges, this garden will be one of the biggest tulip gardens in the world and will transform tourism in Munsiyari region (sic)," he captioned the pictures.

I am happy to share the first pics of the successful pilot of my dream project- Munsiyari based Tulip Garden. Set amidst the backdrop of Panchachuli ranges, this garden will be one of the biggest tulip gardens in the world & will transform tourism in Munsiyari region. pic.twitter.com/eCUfnMYilt — Trivendra Singh Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) May 9, 2020

According to the CM, the tulip garden is situated amid the backdrop of Panchachuli ranges, a group of five snow-capped Himalayan peaks.

As soon as he shared the images, it went viral and people couldn't stop themselves from admiring the beauty. Take a look...

According to the project officer, the possibility of tulip growth in Chandak hilltop is brighter than that in Srinagar as the height and climate conditions are more suitable in Chandak hilltop.

The official Twitter handle of the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Association also shared the post and thanked IFS officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi, who conducted the trial.