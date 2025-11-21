FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Mughlai, Awadhi on Air India’s new menu, from Japanese to vegan dishes; check out airline’s culinary revolution

US billionaire Rama Raju Mantena’s daughter’s wedding to see Donald Trump’s son, prominent celebrities in presence; check details

WPL 2026 auction: Deepti Sharma, Alyssa Healy headline marquee set; 277 players shortlisted, top stars at Rs 5000000 base

Ashnoor Kaur’s father clarifies his ‘take advantage’ remark was not body-shaming: 'Don't fall for...'

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Nitish Kumar's new Bihar cabinet

Brazil: Massive fire breaks out at COP30 summit venue in Belem, evacuation underway

Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday breaks silence on dating Aneet Padda, says 'we’ve both made each...'

PM Modi congratulates Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal on their engagement; wedding on THIS date

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance halts Russian oil imports for its only-for-export refinery in Jamnagar due to...

Watch: Smriti Mandhana’s wedding festivities begin as Women’s World Cup winners drop hilarious ‘Munna Bhai’ video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mughlai, Awadhi on Air India’s new menu, from Japanese to vegan dishes; check out airline’s culinary revolution

Mughlai, Awadhi on Air India’s new menu, from Japanese to vegan dishes; check ou

US billionaire Rama Raju Mantena’s daughter’s wedding to see Donald Trump’s son, prominent celebrities in presence; check details

US billionaire Rama Raju Mantena’s daughter’s wedding to see Donald Trump’s son,

WPL 2026 auction: Deepti Sharma, Alyssa Healy headline marquee set; 277 players shortlisted, top stars at Rs 5000000 base

WPL 2026 auction: Deepti Sharma, Alyssa Healy headline marquee set; 277 players

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kavya Maran’s lavish car collection: From Ferrari to Rolls Royce; look inside SRH Owner’s refined car collection

Kavya Maran’s lavish car collection: From Ferrari to Rolls Royce; look inside SR

From Rs 80 crore Gurugram mansion to Rs 4.6 crore Rolex: Most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli

From Rs 80 crore Gurugram mansion to Rs 4.6 crore Rolex: Most expensive things o

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, holds key position in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance as...

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, holds key position in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance as...

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

US billionaire Rama Raju Mantena’s daughter’s wedding to see Donald Trump’s son, prominent celebrities in presence; check details

The four-day wedding festivities of American Indian businessman Rama Raju Mantena’s daughter Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju will begin from November 21 and conclude on November 24 with the wedding ceremony. Donald Trump Jr, Trump's son, will attend the wedding.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 21, 2025, 12:02 AM IST

US billionaire Rama Raju Mantena’s daughter’s wedding to see Donald Trump’s son, prominent celebrities in presence; check details
Indian American businessman Rama Raju Mantena’s daughter Netra Mantena wedding to be attended by Donald Trump Jr
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Udaipur is one of the few locations in Rajasthan for hosting royal weddings of celebrities and billionaires. Recently, the city of lakes will host yet another lavish wedding, that of a US billionaire's son. The four-day wedding festivities of Indian American businessman Rama Raju Mantena’s daughter Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju will begin from November 21 and conclude on November 24 with the wedding ceremony. 

The wedding festivities will take place at the City Palace and Jagmandir Island Palace. 

Which celebrities will be part of Rama Raju Mantena’s daughter’s wedding? 

After Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Aakash Ambani’s lavish wedding saw American celebrities gathering in Jamnagar, this wedding will bring stars and global personalities under one roof in Udaipur. US President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr, singers Justin Bieber and Jennifer Lopez, who will perform at the ceremonies, Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh, along with many others will grace the event.  

Several charter planes have been arranged for the guests to arrive at the venue. Donald Trump Jr.'s presence will reportedly stay at the luxurious Leela Palace, perched majestically on the tranquil shores of Lake Pichola.  

How lavish would Rama Raju Mantena’s daughter’s wedding be? 

With traditional Rajasthani themes and modern fun, the wedding will be a fusion of a traditional royal wedding and a modern twist. The wedding will surely be a mega event with a huge stage, high-tech sound, great visual set up and special arrangements for lighting; all these are being made for the musical night that will be just like a mega global event.  

What are the security arrangements? 

As global personalities will be arriving, Udaipur will be tight packed with security arrangements with security agencies in alert mode, especially the two venues. These agencies include central security agencies and special teams which will inspect security preparations at Jag Mandir palace and Manek Chowk within the City Palace. Starting from the airport, comprehensive security will be in place till and around the venue.   

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mughlai, Awadhi on Air India’s new menu, from Japanese to vegan dishes; check out airline’s culinary revolution
Mughlai, Awadhi on Air India’s new menu, from Japanese to vegan dishes; check ou
US billionaire Rama Raju Mantena’s daughter’s wedding to see Donald Trump’s son, prominent celebrities in presence; check details
US billionaire Rama Raju Mantena’s daughter’s wedding to see Donald Trump’s son,
WPL 2026 auction: Deepti Sharma, Alyssa Healy headline marquee set; 277 players shortlisted, top stars at Rs 5000000 base
WPL 2026 auction: Deepti Sharma, Alyssa Healy headline marquee set; 277 players
Ashnoor Kaur’s father clarifies his ‘take advantage’ remark was not body-shaming: 'Don't fall for...'
Ashnoor Kaur’s father clarifies his ‘take advantage’ remark was not body-shaming
DNA TV Show: Analysis of Nitish Kumar's new Bihar cabinet
DNA TV Show: Analysis of Nitish Kumar's new Bihar cabinet
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Kavya Maran’s lavish car collection: From Ferrari to Rolls Royce; look inside SRH Owner’s refined car collection
Kavya Maran’s lavish car collection: From Ferrari to Rolls Royce; look inside SR
From Rs 80 crore Gurugram mansion to Rs 4.6 crore Rolex: Most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli
From Rs 80 crore Gurugram mansion to Rs 4.6 crore Rolex: Most expensive things o
Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, holds key position in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance as...
Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, holds key position in Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance as...
BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided missile system, man portable with range up to 2km, know what are its features, range, weight
BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided mis
World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond, costs Rs...; it is owned by...,it was cut in pieces due to...
World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond,
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE