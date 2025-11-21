US billionaire Rama Raju Mantena’s daughter’s wedding to see Donald Trump’s son, prominent celebrities in presence; check details

The four-day wedding festivities of American Indian businessman Rama Raju Mantena’s daughter Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju will begin from November 21 and conclude on November 24 with the wedding ceremony. Donald Trump Jr, Trump's son, will attend the wedding.

Udaipur is one of the few locations in Rajasthan for hosting royal weddings of celebrities and billionaires. Recently, the city of lakes will host yet another lavish wedding, that of a US billionaire's son. The four-day wedding festivities of Indian American businessman Rama Raju Mantena’s daughter Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju will begin from November 21 and conclude on November 24 with the wedding ceremony.

The wedding festivities will take place at the City Palace and Jagmandir Island Palace.

Which celebrities will be part of Rama Raju Mantena’s daughter’s wedding?

After Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Aakash Ambani’s lavish wedding saw American celebrities gathering in Jamnagar, this wedding will bring stars and global personalities under one roof in Udaipur. US President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr, singers Justin Bieber and Jennifer Lopez, who will perform at the ceremonies, Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Ranveer Singh, along with many others will grace the event.

Several charter planes have been arranged for the guests to arrive at the venue. Donald Trump Jr.'s presence will reportedly stay at the luxurious Leela Palace, perched majestically on the tranquil shores of Lake Pichola.

How lavish would Rama Raju Mantena’s daughter’s wedding be?

With traditional Rajasthani themes and modern fun, the wedding will be a fusion of a traditional royal wedding and a modern twist. The wedding will surely be a mega event with a huge stage, high-tech sound, great visual set up and special arrangements for lighting; all these are being made for the musical night that will be just like a mega global event.

What are the security arrangements?

As global personalities will be arriving, Udaipur will be tight packed with security arrangements with security agencies in alert mode, especially the two venues. These agencies include central security agencies and special teams which will inspect security preparations at Jag Mandir palace and Manek Chowk within the City Palace. Starting from the airport, comprehensive security will be in place till and around the venue.