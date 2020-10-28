Urvashi Rautela's stylist reveals the worth of her laxer cut leather lehenga at Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh's wedding

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's wedding was not less than a fairy tale. Actor Urvashi Rautela was also present at the grand wedding and congratulated the newly wedded couple.

The actress said, "Wishing Neha Happily ever after, Lot's of love to Neha Kakkar and the Groom Rohan Preet Singh and my friend Tony Kakar, Sonu Kakar didi and Mother and Father. I just wanna say, May your life together be full of love and your love be full of life. Family is very important, family is where your life begins, and love never ends. Neha found her person and it was the most beautiful wedding I have ever seen. Wishing them loads of love."

Apart from Urvashi's presence at the wedding, her wedding dress was also spoken about and how gorgeous she looked in it.

Urvashi's stylist Sanchi Juneja has now made a revelation about her dress. Sanchi said that Urvashi was wearing designer Reynu Tandon at Neha Kakkar’s wedding. It was a laxer cut leather lehenga with handcrafted zardozi and all original Swaroski work.

The Leather cut work on her green lehenga complemented her style. Urvashi's Lehenga and Jewelry were worth Rs 55 lakh.

Meanwhile, recently Urvashi Rautela had also spoken about the negativity on social media.

She had said, "The dynamics of Bollywood have completely changed because it’s 2020, because of COVID. I’m not comparing, I love Alia as an actor but my film Virgin Bhanupriya was rated more on IMDB, and user reviews were also better than Sadak 2 or even Khali Peeli which just came out starring Ananya Panday. Virgin Bhanupriya was a lot better than that. I believe that a lot has to do with the media and it's reviewing. Media kind of elevate star kids, they always appreciate their fashion sense, acting performance, they never find anything negative about star kids, they just keep complimenting star kids, again and again, no matter even if an outsider has done a much better job than them, an outsider will be targeted for every tiny thing that goes wrong and even if nothing is wrong they’ll be treated as an object to gain TRP."

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen in a comedy-drama film titled Virgin Bhanupriya. It also featured Gautam Gulati and Archana Puran Singh in pivotal roles. Urvashi is currently busy shooting for her upcoming Telugu film Black Rose which also marks her debut in the South industry.