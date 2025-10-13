Urvashi Rautela’s Favourite Pahadi Dishes: She loves to eat Uttarakhand’s traditional cuisine from aloo ke gutke to mandua roti

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is from Uttarakhand. She loves indulging in Pahadi dishes such as aloo ke gutke, mandua roti, and gahat dal.

Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela has always been vocal about her deep roots connected to Uttarakhand, and one of the most heartwarming ways she expresses that bond is through her love for Pahadi cuisine. Known for its simplicity, rich flavours, and nutritional value, this traditional food reflects the spirit of the Himalayan hills and the warmth of its people.

Urvashi Uttarakhand roots

Born in Kotdwar, Uttarakhand, Urvashi grew up surrounded by the authentic flavours of Uttarakhand’s kitchen. Even after making her mark in Bollywood, she continues to cherish the dishes she grew up eating. She indulges in Aloo ke Gutke, a spiced potato dish often paired with Mandua Roti (finger millet bread), and Bhatt ki Churkani, a hearty preparation made with black soybeans. Each dish brings nostalgia of home-cooked meals and the rustic charm of the hills.

Her favourite sweet dish

The actress also enjoys traditional delicacies like Gahat Dal (Kulthi) and Chainsoo, both made from locally grown lentils. These dishes, often served with rice, are packed with protein and flavours. For those who enjoy sweets, Urvashi recommends Arsa, a festive Pahadi dessert made from rice flour and jaggery, fried until golden and crisp.

Urvashi c redits h er m other

Urvashi's biggest culinary inspiration is her mother. She recalls how her mother would prepare a variety of dishes, from traditional Indian to continental, and also instilled in her a love for cooking and wholesome eating.

Urvashi's daily diet

Urvashi maintains a balanced diet; her mornings usually begin with green tea with lemon, paired with soaked almonds to boost energy. Although she primarily follows a vegetarian diet, she includes egg whites and oatmeal in her breakfast for added protein. Her lunch is typically light yet wholesome, consisting of rotis, dal, and seasonal vegetables, accompanied by a fresh green salad.

