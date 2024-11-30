Urfi Javed announced she is selling her viral 3D butterfly dress for a whopping price, sparking mixed reactions and humorous comments online.

Urfi Javed, known for her bold and unique fashion choices, has surprised everyone again. This time, she announced that she is selling her famous 3D butterfly dress for ₹36,690,000 (3 crore 66 lakh 90 thousand). The high price tag quickly caught the internet's attention, sparking a mix of reactions.

About the Butterfly Dress

Urfi’s black off-shoulder dress became a hot topic when she first wore it. The dress featured 3D flowers and artificial butterflies that seemed to fly out of the fabric. She styled it with simple accessories, smoky makeup, and a neat bun, making it one of her most memorable looks.

On Instagram, she shared a picture of the dress and wrote, "Hi my lovelies, I've decided to sell my butterfly dress which was loved so much by everyone. Price - ₹36,690,000 only. Interested people, please DM."

Netizens’ Reactions

The announcement went viral, with people sharing funny comments. One user joked, "Bass 50 rs kam rah gaye warna le leta," while another asked, "Isme colour option hai kya?" Some wondered if the price was negotiable, and another said, "Can I pay in Motichoor Laddoos?"