Lifestyle

Upgrade your living space with trendy and stylish chairs on Amazon

Create a cosy and inviting atmosphere with the best range of chairs exclusively available on Amazon.

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 02:24 PM IST

Chairs can completely transform the look and feel of your space. Not only will it add a touch of elegance and sophistication, but it will also provide comfortable seating for you and your guests and with so many stylish options available on Amazon you can easily find chairs that match your unique taste and complement your existing decor. 

Decura Marqes Wing Chair for Living Room At Rs 13,499

  • It has a timeless design with curved wings and a high backrest, providing both style and comfort
  •  The plush, padded seat ensures optimal cosiness, and the durable hardwood frame guarantees stability and longevity
  • With high-quality upholstery available in various colours, it can seamlessly fit into any interior and the elegant wooden legs with a rich finish add a touch of sophistication
  • It's also compact in size, making it suitable for different room sizes. 

ACTIVE PLUS | Finger Unique Versatile Design 21st Century Wide Tufted Lounge Chair At Rs 7,999

  • It's BIFMA certified and has undergone a 3-stage QC check, ensuring its quality and durability and it comes with a 2-year warranty against any manufacturing defects, giving you peace of mind
  • The super soft cushions make it extra cosy, and the upholstered cushion back with gold-plated metal legs adds a touch of modern elegance
  • The contrasting details in the design make it truly eye-catching
  • It's designed for maximum comfort, with a form that will make you feel really comfortable in 3 times the usual way

Timberly Single Sofa Chair with Cushion At Rs 8,990

  • It has compact dimensions of L-22, W-22, H-28 inches, making it ideal for those cosy areas
  •  With its short legs and armless design, the TIMBERLY sofa chair is specifically crafted to fit well in smaller spaces
  •  It features a slightly curved square back, a deep seat, and a thick foam cushion, ensuring extraordinary comfort.

CRAFTCITY Wood |Mid Century Armchair Modern Lounge Chair At Rs 15,999

  • It's so versatile too, suitable for use in various spaces like the dining room, living room, bedroom, backyard, kitchen, bar, restaurants, cafe, bistro, and even the office
  •  The structure of the chair is made with hard solid material, ensuring durability and stability
  • It will be carefully packed in corrugated sheet and a wooden crate to ensure safe delivery to your doorstep and there are more fabric and customization options available, so you can truly make it your own.

