Headlines

Daring woman in saree grabs dozens of snakes, viral video leaves internet shocked

Upgrade your drinkware collection with stylish and premium glass gets on Amazon

Meet IIT graduate brother of Sudha Murty, genius scientist with key space discoveries, he is…

Elevate your hosting game with stylish and beautiful serving trays on Amazon

Same-sex marriage: SC to consider review plea against gay marriage verdict on November 28

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Daring woman in saree grabs dozens of snakes, viral video leaves internet shocked

Upgrade your drinkware collection with stylish and premium glass gets on Amazon

Meet IIT graduate brother of Sudha Murty, genius scientist with key space discoveries, he is…

7 Animals that can kill Tiger

Lesser-known siblings of Indian billionaires

Most popular WWE superstars of all time

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Watch: Agastya Nanda cuts birthday cake with rumoured girlfriend Suhana Khan by his side, video goes viral

The Vaccine War OTT release: When, where to watch Vivek Agnihotri film

Dhootha trailer: Journalist Naga Chaitanya races against time to unveil truth behind mysterious predictions

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Upgrade your drinkware collection with stylish and premium glass gets on Amazon

Impress your guests with these elegant and versatile glass sets exclusively available on Amazon.

article-main
Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Buying glass sets not only add a touch of elegance to your drinkware collection but also enhance your overall drinking experience. Whether you're enjoying a refreshing beverage or hosting a gathering, having a beautiful set of glassware can make all the difference and they're versatile and can be used for various drinks and occasions. Explore the amazing selection of glass sets on Amazon and get the perfect drinking experience with high-quality glass sets. 

Nestasia Mauve Set of 6 Crystal Water Glasses At Rs 1,385

 

  • Nestasia is a cool brand that offers a bunch of awesome stuff for your home, they've got a wide range of products like tableware, serveware, glassware, home décor, and soft furnishings
  • One of their standout items is the mauve crystal water glass set, it comes with six glasses, all in the same beautiful colour
  • These glasses are perfect for serving water, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, or even shakes and smoothies. 

Buy Now on Amazon


Farielyn-X Premium Water Glass 300 ml Set of 6 At Rs 1,424

  • This awesome set includes a premium quality jug and six juice glasses, perfect for all the juice lovers out there, it's great for home use and parties
  • The design of the water juice glass jug is the latest and new in the market, giving it a classic and simple shape and the textured glassware adds a retro touch to any modern home
  • The smooth surface makes it easy to clean, and it's also break and chip resistant, you can even put it in the dishwasher and microwave oven
  • The jug comes with a cover and filter to keep dust out, and it has an ergonomic handle for comfortable handling. 

Buy Now on Amazon


SYANKA Italian Premium Juice and Water Glasses Set of 12 At Rs 1,799

  • These highball water and juice glasses are perfect for those who want the best drinking experience, you can use them at home every day or for parties and gatherings
  • They're so versatile that you can serve a variety of beverages like juice, water, cocktails, and mocktails
  • These glasses are made with high-quality materials, so they're super durable and will last a long time
  •  They're completely dishwasher and refrigerator safe, and they're resistant to heat and scratches. 

Buy Now on Amazon


WQR Glassware Water/Juice Glass - 6 At Rs 1,199

  • These WQR glasses are not only stylish and durable, but they also enhance the taste and aroma of your spirits for an amazing sensory experience, you can easily clean them in the dishwasher or by hand, and they'll stay bright even after frequent use
  • With a capacity of 300 ml, they're perfect for serving drinks to your guests with style and class
  •  They're made from tempered glass for maximum safety and durability and the package includes a set of 6 glasses with a 300 ml capacity.

Buy Now on Amazon

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 120000 crore Bajaj Finance rival may raise Rs 10000 crore, in talks with…

Delhi-NCR news: Fake call centre busted in Gurugram, 12 arrested

Private chats of Pakistan cricket sensation, Imam-ul-Haq leaked online prior to nikah ceremony

First visuals of workers stuck inside collapsed Uttarkashi tunnel surface, see photo here

Delhi: Man kills two sons after argument with wife, tries to take his own life

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE