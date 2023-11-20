Headlines

Lifestyle

Upgrade your bathroom with stylish and functional accessories available on Amazon

Check out the great range of bathroom accessories on Amazon and grab the awesome deals

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 02:25 PM IST

Buying bathroom accessories is like giving your bathroom a small makeover and adding a touch of personal style and having the right accessories can make your daily routine more convenient and enjoyable. Whether it's a sleek towel rack, a stylish soap dispenser, or a trendy shower curtain, these small details can really enhance the overall look and feel of your bathroom. So go ahead and enjoy some amazing bathroom accessories with Amazon. 

Happer Premium Multipurpose Wall Mounted Storage Cabinet With Mirror At Rs 999

  • It has a sleek design that beautifully complements any room, whether it's a bedroom, bathroom, or living room
  • The clean construction ensures no dust or water accumulation, and they're super easy to mount on any surface using the included screws, they offer plenty of storage space without taking up too much room
  •  Made of durable virgin PPCP plastic, these cabinets are built to last and have been tested under humid conditions
  • The high-quality mirror adds a touch of elegance and comes protected in multi-layer packaging to prevent any damage during shipping. 

Buy Now on Amazon

 


U-S-F BATH ACCESSORIES Premium Stainless Steel Corner Shelf and Rack At Rs 1,199

  • This bathroom and kitchen shelf is made of high-quality SUS 304 stainless steel
  • They're designed to save space by fitting perfectly in corners and provide storage for all your essentials like soaps, shower gels, shampoos, and combs
  • The adjustable hook design makes them perfect for your bathroom, toilet, or kitchen
  • With their hand-polished stainless steel finishes, they have a sleek and modern look that adds a touch of elegance to any space. 

Buy Now on Amazon


ALTON BTA30010, Stainless Steel Folding Towel Rack At Rs 1,299

  • This towel rack is made of stainless steel, ensuring durability and resistance to rust, tarnish, and corrosion
  •  With its sleek chrome finish, it adds a modern touch to your bathroom or kitchen decor, the rack features four sturdy bars that provide ample space for hanging towels, washcloths, and clothing items
  • The perfectly spaced bars allow for quick and easy access to your towels, making it a convenient addition to any busy household

Buy Now on Amazon


HANDY Bathroom Accessories Stainless Steel Chrom Finish 2 Layer Bathroom Shelf At Rs 997

  • This handy storage shelf is made of high-quality stainless steel, ensuring durability and a strong bearing capacity
  • It features a convenient design with protective guards and towel holders, it's perfect for various spaces in your home, such as the kitchen, office, bathroom, and more
  • The shelf is the perfect size, measuring (L x W x H) 16 inches x 5 inches x 17 inches, and it comes with all the necessary screws, caps, anchors, and an easy assembly guide
  • Installation requires drilling, but it's worth it for the versatility and functionality it adds to your bathroom, you can use it to tidy up your bathroom and organise your toiletries, hair care supplies, makeup, and bathroom accessories.

Buy Now on Amazon

