UP man thrashed by wife and in-laws for not bringing samosa, internet reacts

The video of the samosa war has gone viral, after which people on social media are calling it the most dangerous snack ever.

Samosa, which we enjoy eating with tea, has now become the biggest reason for dispute. In fact, in Pilibhit district of UP, the son-in-law was beaten up so badly for not bringing samosa that the matter reached the police station directly from the Panchayat. The video of the samosa war has gone viral, after which people on social media are calling it the most dangerous snack ever.

The fight started with samosa

Shivam, who lives in Bhagwantapur village of Pilibhit, got married to Sangeeta in May. Everything was going well, but one evening the wife asked for hot samosas from the husband. Shivam said that he did not have money and did not bring samosa. This small thing became a big fight between the two. After this, the wife called her parents in anger and then the son-in-law and his family were beaten up badly with belt and kicks. When the matter escalated, the people of the village called a panchayat, the dispute did not calm down even there. Once again both the sides clashed in the Panchayat and many people were seriously injured.

The video of the fight went viral on social media. In this, both the families can be seen attacking each other. This video has become the biggest issue of discussion in the villages. People are giving different reactions to this samosa war.

In Pilibhit district, the wife had a dispute with the husband for not bringing samosas. The wife called her maternal family. The maternal family entered the house and abused and beat her husband and father-in-law. Later they were also beaten in the Panchayat.

Also read: ‘My life has...': When Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani revealed about his childhood struggles, father got teary-eyed