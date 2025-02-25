Internet sensation Uorfi Javed embraces summer vibes in a flattering yellow skirt and printed bralette, serving effortless style goals.

Uorfi Javed is known for her bold and unique fashion choices, and she never fails to impress. The actress always brings her A-game when it comes to style, and this time, she has embraced the summer vibe in the chicest way possible. After turning heads in stunning bridal looks by Rimple and Harpreet, Uorfi is back with yet another fashion statement that has everyone talking.

In her latest look, Uorfi redefined mermaid-core fashion with a fresh and vibrant twist. She chose the brightest hues to create a standout outfit that perfectly captured the essence of summer. She wore a radiant yellow drape skirt with a long, flowy trail, adding an elegant yet playful touch to her look. To complement the skirt, she paired it with an aqua blue bralette featuring eye-catching printed patterns, making the ensemble even more striking.

Accessories played a key role in elevating her style. Uorfi opted for bold gold-toned jewellery, including statement drop earrings and a sleek necklace, adding a contemporary edge. Her beauty look was just as stunning, she went for a radiant, dewy makeup base, complemented by bold red lips and wispy lashes that enhanced her features. To complete the look, she styled her hair in a sleek side bun, bringing an extra touch of sophistication.

With her fearless fashion sense and impeccable styling, Uorfi once again proved why she is a trendsetter. This effortlessly chic summer look is a must-try for fashion lovers.