Uorfi Javed turned the streets of Mumbai into a runway as she made a dazzling appearance wearing her Cannes outfit.

Internet sensation Uorfi Javed is known for her bold fashion choices. Whether her outfits turn out to be bizarre or a little too much sometimes, one thing you can't take away from her is her confidence.

Over the years, she has proved that she is not just a known face, but also a hardworking, experimental, and full of courage.

Recently, she broke the internet with the news that she was about to go to the Cannes Film Festival, but had to cancel it because of visa issues. She also revealed that her outfit was ready for the red carpet.

But not taking it too personally, on Friday night, Uorfi Javed turned the streets of Mumbai into a runway as she made a dazzling appearance wearing her Cannes outfit. She was spotted in a sparkly red dress, featuring 3-D petal-like layers made on her outfit that could move inwards and outwards.

Taking to her Instagram, she wrote, ''This was supposed to be the Cannes red carpet outfit. This still isn’t complete thoda jaldi jaldi me banaya that (made it in a bit of a hurry), but looks good.”

She revealed that the concept behind her dress was 'Blooming rose' as she wanted to showcase a bud that blooms into a beautiful flower.

She further revealed that her dress weighed over 20 kg, which made it pretty difficult for her to even walk.

“We had very little time, all the work was finalised at the last moment, so we worked day and night. I had also done embroidery on it so that when light falls on it and it opens, it shines really well,” she said in the clip,'' she expressed in the video.

How the internet reacted

A user wrote, "It’s so beautiful to witness how Urfi’s comment box turned positive and supportive over a year only . From gaaaaliz and judgments to this much love! Well she always deserved this.."

Another wrote, "I’ve watched 12 influencers wearing substandard outfits - low fashion to start. But thisssss is BLOOM! Representing India then and now. Sky is the limit - I’m sure the MET is next for you."

A third user wrote, "Love this and love you honey child!!! You are so creative and remember what I told you; your journey is going to be STRATOSPHERIC!!!!! Love ya lots!!!" a user wrote.

"Cannes ka ghata h that you are not there. You’re born for it. Can’t wait to see you there next year!," a user wrote.

Also read: Nancy Tyagi returns to Cannes red carpet, slayed in self-designed mint green gown; know more about her look