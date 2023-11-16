Headlines

Uttarkashi Tunnel collapse: 'Effort is to complete rescue operation within 2-3 days,' says VK Singh

'123456' most common password among Indians in 2023: Report

Elevate your wardrobe with these woolen dresses

Unlock the best deals on boots on Amazon, get up to 70% off

Explore the amazing range of boots on Amazon with great deals and offers.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 03:36 PM IST

Having boots is like stepping into a world of fashion and comfort all at once. Boots can instantly elevate any outfit and make you feel like a total fashion icon. And let's not forget about the practicality - they keep your feet cosy and protected, especially during those chilly days. So go ahead and treat yourself to those fabulous boots with Amazon. 

Bacca Bucci SNOWMAN Original 7-Eye Genuine Leather water proof ankle Snow boots At Rs 1,899

  • The genuine PDM leather upper is not only durable but also water-resistant, keeping your feet dry in snowy and rainy conditions
  • The TPR outsole is super sturdy, providing excellent wear-resistance and cushion support, the deep grooves and anti-slip tread ensure you stay steady on your feet
  • The thick leather with an aluminium foil layer helps maintain the perfect temperature, so you won't feel cold in winter or hot and sweaty during long walks
  • The classic design features adjustable laces and a sturdy lace hook, ensuring a secure fit and the tongue covers the top of the boots, preventing snow from getting inside.

Buy Now on Amazon

Delize Womens Chelsea Boots At Rs 2,999

  • Get up to 70% off on these deilze boots 
  • They are made with high-quality vegan leather, giving them a sleek and stylish appearance
  • The TPR sole ensures durability and provides great traction, making them perfect for everyday wear or for special occasions
  • With their new look, mid heel, and fashionable design, these boots are sure to make a statement wherever you go
  • Whether you're dressing up for a party or looking for a trendy casual look, these boots have got you covered. 

Buy Now on Amazon

MONROW Pheobe Leather Block Boots At Rs 2,599

  • These vegan-friendly masterpieces flawlessly combine class and chic, creating a perfect blend of fashion and function
  • Indulge your senses as you explore the enchanting world of Monrow Boots, each pair is meticulously crafted to perfection, featuring exquisite designs that exude elegance and sophistication
  • From enchanting embellishments to alluring patterns, our collection offers a wide range of options to elevate your style game
  • Say goodbye to sore feet and hello to blissful strides, thanks to our anti-slip soles that ensure you confidently navigate any surface with grace and confidence. 

Buy Now on Amazon


Eego Italy Chunky Chelsea Boots At Rs 1,079

  • Get up to 57% off on these boots 
  • These boots are made with a synthetic upper material and lined with soft and breathable textile
  •  The rubber sole provides flexibility for free foot movements, ensuring maximum comfort
  • Experience the thrill of comfort with these stylish and versatile boots.

Buy Now on Amazon

