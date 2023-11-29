Unlock great deals on elegant and modern table lamps on Amazon

Illuminate your home style with these trendy table lamps available on Amazon and enhance your decor.

Buying stylish table lamps can truly transform the look and feel of any space. Not only do they provide functional lighting, but they also add a touch of elegance and personality to your home decor. It's all about finding that perfect lamp that reflects your unique style and complements your existing interior design. So go ahead and treat yourself to a stylish table lamp with Amazon.

ExclusiveLane Sheesham Wooden 'Pyramid' Table Lamp At Rs 1,232

It's meticulously handmade and crafted by skilled artisans in India

The dimensions of the table lamp are 5.0 x 5.0 x 14.0 inches, making it a great size for various spaces

The package includes one table lamp with a brown base and a cream-coloured shade, the base is made of Sheesham Wood, while the shade is crafted from cotton cloth wrapped over polyvinyl.

ABOUT SPACE Table Lamp At Rs 1,499

With an overall length of 28cm/11" and a stand diameter of 12cm/5", this lamp is compact yet impactful

The lampshade beautifully diffuses the light, while the wooden stand ensures stability on your table

Made with a combination of polyester and wood, this night lamp is both durable and aesthetically pleasing

Setting up these lamps is a breeze, and they come ready to use straight out of the box.

Homesake® Lamp At Rs 999

Featuring a classic silhouette with a wooden construction and a linen shade, this lamp exudes timeless elegance

It also comes with a convenient on/off switch and a 1.5-meter long wire, ensuring ease of use and safety

With dimensions of 20x20x38 cm, this lamp is compact yet impactful, providing the perfect amount of light for your space.

Gesto 18 Inch Tree Lamps At Rs 849