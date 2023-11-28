Unlock best deals on baby cribs exclusively on Amazon

Create a cosy heaven for your baby and find the perfect crib for you little one with Amazon.
Buying a baby crib for your little one is such an exciting and important step. It provides a safe and comfortable space for your baby to sleep and play. It's definitely a worthwhile investment for creating a cosy and secure environment for your little bundle of joy at home.
- This baby cot is perfect for little ones aged 0-3 years
- It features a teething rail made of virgin plastic on the side grills to ensure their safety
- The cot also has lockable sturdy casters, making it easy to move around
- It's designed with solid seasoned wood for durability
- For a comfortable sleep, the recommended mattress size is 60 x 120 x 10cms.
- It has teething protection on both sides, so your baby can safely chew on it without hurting their gums, it also prevents them from swallowing any small wooden flecks
- It comes with a baby-friendly foam mattress, which is essential for good spine development
- As your baby grows, the crib can be extended into a toddler bed, and it has a soft bed board for added comfort.
- The crib has a huge storage area below, perfect for keeping diapers, clothes, toys, and grooming kits organised and handy.
- It comes with a mattress and a mosquito net, ensuring your little one's comfort and safety
- One of the great features of this crib is that the headboard can be opened and extended by 40cm, allowing for more space as your baby grows
- The wooden bed is equipped with 4 wheels, which can be slid or fixed, this means that you can easily move the crib around or use the wheels to create a rocking bed, helping your child drift off to sleep with ease.
- It has wheels with locks, making it easy to move the cot around the room and when you need it to stay put, just lock the wheels to keep it steady
- Safety is always a top priority, and this crib has got you covered, it comes with a detachable mosquito net to protect your baby from those pesky bug bites
- This baby crib is truly versatile and designed with both convenience and safety in mind.
