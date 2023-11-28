Headlines

'Ek toh acha karo...': Salman Khan defends box office failures of Antim, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

GeekyAnts Reports Impressive 42.26% YoY Growth and Unveils Exciting Future Plans

Harshal Patel breaks silence on RCB exit, says 'last three years have...'

'Imran Khan' honoured for '30 Years Of Excellence In Bollywood Industry' at SoS Nitelife Excellence Awards 2023

Anticipation builds for IPL 2024 auction as Ravichandran Ashwin predicts fierce bidding war for Shahrukh Khan

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Unlock best deals on baby cribs exclusively on Amazon

Create a cosy heaven for your baby and find the perfect crib for you little one with Amazon.

article-main
Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 05:24 PM IST

Buying a baby crib for your little one is such an exciting and important step. It provides a safe and comfortable space for your baby to sleep and play. It's definitely a worthwhile investment for creating a cosy and secure environment for your little bundle of joy at home.

Fisher-Price Joy Baby Wooden Crib/Baby Cot At Rs 14,900

  • This baby cot is perfect for little ones aged 0-3 years
  • It features a teething rail made of virgin plastic on the side grills to ensure their safety
  •  The cot also has lockable sturdy casters, making it easy to move around
  • It's designed with solid seasoned wood for durability
  • For a comfortable sleep, the recommended mattress size is 60 x 120 x 10cms. 

Buy Now on Amazon

BabyTeddy® 12 in 1 Patented Multifunctional Baby Crib At Rs 14,470

  • It has teething protection on both sides, so your baby can safely chew on it without hurting their gums, it also prevents them from swallowing any small wooden flecks 
  • It comes with a baby-friendly foam mattress, which is essential for good spine development
  • As your baby grows, the crib can be extended into a toddler bed, and it has a soft bed board for added comfort.
  • The crib has a huge storage area below, perfect for keeping diapers, clothes, toys, and grooming kits organised and handy. 

Buy Now on Amazon

KIDS WONDER Wooden Baby Crib At Rs 11,590

  • It comes with a mattress and a mosquito net, ensuring your little one's comfort and safety
  • One of the great features of this crib is that the headboard can be opened and extended by 40cm, allowing for more space as your baby grows
  • The wooden bed is equipped with 4 wheels, which can be slid or fixed, this means that you can easily move the crib around or use the wheels to create a rocking bed, helping your child drift off to sleep with ease.

Buy Now on Amazon

LuvLap C - 70 Wooden Baby Cot Cum Rocker, Baby Crib At Rs 14,220

  • It has wheels with locks, making it easy to move the cot around the room and when you need it to stay put, just lock the wheels to keep it steady
  • Safety is always a top priority, and this crib has got you covered, it comes with a detachable mosquito net to protect your baby from those pesky bug bites
  • This baby crib is truly versatile and designed with both convenience and safety in mind. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

