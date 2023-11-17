Headlines

‘Raw emotions and pure joy’: BCCI shares Team India's dressing room scenes after World Cup semi-final win vs NZ

Unleash your feminine charm, shop best women perfumes on Amazon under 1,000

Explore the best offers on womens perfumes on Amazon and get up to 30% off

Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 04:31 PM IST

It is such a delightful experience to explore different scents and find the perfect one that matches your personality and style. There's something so special about wearing a beautiful fragrance that makes you feel confident and alluring. So, go ahead and indulge in these elegant fragrances with Amazon. 

Bella Vita Luxury Woman Eau De Parfum At Rs 594

  • Get up to 30% off on this perfume 
  • It includes ceo woman, glam, rose, and honey oud, offering a variety of fruity, floral, oriental, and sweet oud scents
  • This discovery set is perfect for women who want to indulge in luxury fragrances and try out different scents without committing to a full-size bottle, it's compact and easy to carry in a handbag, so you can refresh your fragrance on the go
  • With a range of scents for every mood and occasion, this discovery set is a great gift for a loved one or a treat for yourself.

MINISO 100ML Dazzle EDT Eau the Parfum At Rs 504 

  • This portable perfume is perfect for when you're on the go, it is convenient and easy to carry, so you can enjoy your favourite fragrance anytime, anywhere.
  • This signature perfume for women is designed to embody strength and endurance, giving you a confident and elegant aura
  • MINISO women's perfume provides lasting freshness, you'll enjoy a subtle and captivating fragrance that lingers throughout the day
  • To apply the fragrance, simply dab it on your neck and wrists (pulse points) for an intense and long-lasting trail. 

Engage Femme Eau De Parfum for Women At Rs 423

  • It has a fruity top note, a floral middle note, and a woody base note, creating a beautiful and well-rounded fragrance
  • To ensure the best results, give the bottle a good shake before spraying to mix all the ingredients together, hold the bottle about 15 cm away from your body or clothes, and then spray it on your pulse points for an intense and long-lasting trail
  • The ingredients in this perfume are carefully selected to give you that perfect combination of fruity, floral, and woody scents. It's a delightful blend that will leave you smelling amazing throughout the day.

Carlton London Women Limited Edition Blush Eau de Parfum At Rs 985 

  • Get up to 55% off on this perfume 
  •  With its blend of lavender, bergamot, mandarin, sandalwood, oakmoss, musk, jasmine, and neroli, it's like a magical mellow fragrance that will transport you to a midsummer night's dream
  • This fragrance is perfect for all seasons and occasions., its delicate yet captivating scent will leave a lasting impression, enhancing your mood, boosting your confidence, and even triggering memories
  • To apply the perfume, simply hold the bottle about 15 cm away from your body and spray it directly onto your skin, focus on your pulse points, as the warmth of your body will intensify the fragrance and make it last longer.

