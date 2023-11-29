Headlines

Beat cold with these affordable heating bags under Rs 500 on Amazon

Jasprit Bumrah could be hurt with Hardik Pandya’s return to Mumbai Indians: Srikkanth

Emraan Hashmi opens up on chances of his Tiger 3 character Aatish getting a spinoff in YRF Spy Universe | Exclusive

Get a youthful glow with smart and premium face massagers on Amazon

Karan Johar reveals eight actresses rejected Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, admits he lied to Rani Mukerji to cast her, told her...

Batters with most hundred in T20Is

7 amazing benefits of methi paratha for weight loss

8 dog breeds that bring teddy bear charm

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Navya Nanda gives shoutout to rumoured boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi's upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Unleash your creativity with these stunning wall decor items at discounted prices on Amazon

Want to get a stylish and elegant look in your home then check out these amazing deals on Amazon.

Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 04:30 PM IST

Want to get a stylish and elegant look in your home, then transfrom it into a eye-catchy showpieces. Check out these wall decor that will be giving a elegant look to your home. Check them out quickly on Amazon. 

RIZIK metal sculpture

Make a aesthetic look in your home with RIZIK metal sculpture. That will be making a vibrant look. This unique piece will hang flat aginst the wall. 

Accurate art metal wall 

A perfect wall sculpture that will be giving a different look to your wall. Great gift for any bike lover. Showcase it in any of your room. 

JH gallery lotus hanging 

Make a statement with JH Gallery lotus hanging. That will be looking amazing in your pooja room. Also you can use in some special occasions. It will symbolize purity and beauty that will capture everyone's eyes. 

Funterest gold metal wall decor

Give your wall a luxury and elegant look with Funterest gold metal. Then whwether it's your dining or living room it will be an ideal option. 

