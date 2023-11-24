Headlines

Yuzvendra Chahal shares cryptic post after another India snub, Dhanashree Verma reacts

Buy immersion rod online at best prices only on Amazon

Buy premium seat cushions online at low prices

Buy best drawing tablets on Amazon right now

'Drilling to resume shortly': NDMA on Uttarakhand tunnel collapse rescue ops

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Yuzvendra Chahal shares cryptic post after another India snub, Dhanashree Verma reacts

Buy immersion rod online at best prices only on Amazon

Buy premium seat cushions online at low prices

Box office collection of Ranbir Kapoor's last five films

Winter superfoods for diabetes, weight loss

7 Bollywood actors who played deaf, mute characters on screen

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Vicky Kaushal recalls when Katrina Kaif threatened to cancel wedding due to this reason: 'Shaadi rehne do agar...'

This IIT alumnus left high-paying MNC job for Bollywood, broke national record with Rs 2,000 crore blockbuster

Starfish movie review: Khushalii Kumar dives deep into ocean but can't find logic or plot in this incoherent mess

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Buy best drawing tablets on Amazon right now

Upgrade your artistic skills with the amazing selection of drawing tablets exclusively available on Amazon

article-main
Latest News

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 06:10 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Buying a drawing tablet opens up a whole new world of creativity and artistic possibilities. With a drawing tablet, you can bring your imagination to life digitally and explore different art styles and techniques. Whether you're a beginner or a professional artist, a drawing tablet can enhance your skills and make the creative process even more enjoyable. There are lots of amazing drawing tablets available with different features and price ranges, so you can find the perfect tablet to suit your needs.

XP-Pen StarG640 Graphics Drawing Tablet Pen Tablet At Rs 3,199

  • It's compact and portable, making it easy to carry around, with 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity, you'll have precise control over line width and opacity
  • The battery-free stylus is a game-changer, no need to worry about charging or dealing with wires
  • The ergonomic stylus with a one-click toggle function and tilt support enhances your drawing experience.

Buy Now on Amazon

HUION HS64 Graphics Drawing Tablet At Rs 2,359

  • It's perfect for kids and beginners and works well with popular programs like Adobe Photoshop, Paint Tool SAI, Corel Draw, and more
  • The pen performance is top-notch with 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity and virtually no lag
  •  The 4 customizable express keys make your workflow more efficient and it's a great mouse replacement too, perfect for editing, annotating, and taking notes.

Buy Now on Amazon


VEIKK A30 V2 Graphic Drawing Tablet At Rs 4,399

  • VEIKK A30 is an awesome digital drawing tablet that's perfect for drawing, design, and even online education
  •  It's compatible with Windows, Mac, Android, Linux OS, and Chrome OS, so you can use it with your favourite software like Adobe Photoshop, SAI, Corel Painter, and more
  • The unique touch pad with 4 touch keys and a gesture pad adds a modern touch to your drawing experience
  • With 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity, your strokes will be smooth and natural.

Buy Now on Amazon


Artisul A601 Drawing Tablet 7 Inch Graphics Tablet At Rs 2,399

  • It's perfect for drawing, sketching, E-signatures, and even playing OSU games
  • The tablet is compatible with Android devices, so you can draw anywhere
  • It's also beginner-friendly and easy to set up and it comes with a one-year warranty for peace of mind
  • With 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity and customizable shortcut keys, you'll have a fluent drawing experience. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This Bollywood song with 30 million views is the world's most watched YouTube video in past 24 hours, features...

UPI limit: Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, Amazon Pay daily UPI transaction limit

This superstar married co-star while still married to first wife, had kids outside marriage, his own daughter hated him

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is in profit weeks before release: How Rajkumar Hirani created SRK's lowest-budget film in years

Looking for beach wedding? Check these 5 locations for dreamy ceremony in India

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

‘Two souls, one destiny…’: Amala Paul, Jagat Desai can’t take their eyes off each other in romantic wedding pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE