Unleash your charm with amazing men’s perfume under 600 on Amazon

DNA WEB TEAM

Updated: Nov 17, 2023, 05:39 PM IST

Buying a perfume is a great way to enhance your personal style and leave a lasting impression. A good fragrance can really boost your confidence and make you feel amazing. So go ahead and explore the wide range of men's perfumes available on Amazon. Find the one that resonates with your personality and enjoy the compliments that come your way

Beardo Whisky Smoke Perfume for Men At Rs 544

  • Get up to 55% off on this perfume 
  • This fragrance from Beardo is incredibly masculine, with a strong and long-lasting scent that exudes sophistication
  • It's a unique blend of spicy and woody notes, featuring Whiskey, Oud wood, Tobacco, Cinnamon, and Vanilla and the EDP concentration ensures it lasts even longer than an EDT, and the intense base notes of Oudh, Sandalwood, Patchouli, and leather add to its allure
  • Beardo was even awarded Perfume Brand of the Year at the Channelier FMCG Awards 2021, making it a perfect gift for men
  •  Whether you're heading to a night party or a classy event, Beardo Whisky Smoke is the perfect fragrance to slay all day and night. 

Buy Now on Amazon

 

Bella Vita Luxury Skai Aquatic Eau De Cologne Unisex Perfume for Men At Rs 529

  • It has a captivating combination of Bergamot, Coriander, and Pink Pepper that creates a charming scent perfect for any occasion
  • It's a long-lasting Eau De Parfum that keeps you feeling fresh all day long and the fragrance is gender-neutral, so it's suitable for anyone who appreciates unique and captivating scents.
  • It's a refreshing and subtle perfume that adds a touch of sophistication to your style. 

Buy Now on Amazon


DJOKR On The Rocks Perfume For Men At Rs 499

  • It is an incredible Perfume, that has a higher concentration of fragrance, giving it a long-lasting scent that will stay with you all day and it has a unique blend of top notes like cardamom and whiskey, which give it a spicy and intoxicating touch, and bold base notes of leather and amber that add intensity
  • This makes it a versatile fragrance that's perfect for both day and night
  • It doesn't contain any gas fragrance, so a simple dab on your pulse points is enough to make it last
  • The combination of bergamot, cardamom, whiskey, leather, jasmine, amber, and patchouli creates an amazing scent that will keep your spirit high and give you a fresh and earthy vibe. 

Buy Now on Amazon


Yardley London Gentleman Urbane Perfume At Rs 447

  • With its natural fragrance and English craftsmanship, yardley london gentleman urbane sets you apart with its luxurious scent that embodies the essence of Englishness
  •  Experience the unmatched perfume power of Yardley London, made from exotic ingredients, ensuring high retention that lasts all day and helps you stand out in any crowd
  • And let's not forget the premium packaging that adds to the overall experience, capturing the essence of English luxury and quality.

Buy Now on Amazon

 

 

