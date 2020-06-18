Unique green glow detected around red planet Mars; leaves netizens baffled

The report says that the glow is caused by oxygen present in the planet’s atmosphere.

We call Mars the 'Red Planet', but a European spacecraft has now detected a green glow around it.

As per a study published in Nature Astronomy, the European Space Agency or ESA’s ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter detected the glowing green oxygen in Mars’ atmosphere.

The official Twitter account of ExoMars Orbiter shared the image of the green glow around the red planet with the caption, "New #science from #Mars! Scientists using my @ExoMars_NOMAD instrument have detected glowing green oxygen in the atmosphere of the Red Planet - the first time this emission has been seen around a planet other than Earth (sic)."

According to the New York Post, Mars has oxygen in its atmosphere and when it is in contact with sunlight, oxygen atoms gets “charged up” and when they “relax”, they release a pale shade of green.

The discovery has created a huge buzz on social media, with netizens coming up with a number of memes and jokes about the green glow.

“Nature is healing,” wrote one Twitter user. “It's a laxman rekha for humans. MARS want Social distancing from humans", wrote another.

