Unique green glow detected around red planet Mars; leaves netizens baffled

Headlines

Karan Johar reveals he called Diljit Dosanjh to include Lover in RRKPK: 'I was told it is ridiculuosly expensive...'

Meet Mumbai man who earned Rs 1200 crore aged 21, built Rs 11556 crore firm after dropping out of US college

Janhvi Kapoor calls working in Jr NTR-starrer Devara ‘liberating’, says ‘when I went on set…’

Why is lunar ice so valuable? Global impact of Chandrayaan-3 landing on Moon’s south pole explained

Love blossoms inside mall: Viral video shows man's adorable proposal to girlfriend, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Karan Johar reveals he called Diljit Dosanjh to include Lover in RRKPK: 'I was told it is ridiculuosly expensive...'

Meet Mumbai man who earned Rs 1200 crore aged 21, built Rs 11556 crore firm after dropping out of US college

Love blossoms inside mall: Viral video shows man's adorable proposal to girlfriend, watch

Lyricist Dev Kohli, who wrote songs for Maine Pyar Kiya and Baazigar, passes away

Zika virus in Mumbai: Know signs and symptoms

 Top 10 high calcium foods for women

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

World Athletics Championships 2023 Highlights: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final and Paris Olympics

SHOCKING! Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt unexpectedly dies at 36 from heart attack

Dream Girl 2 Review: Netizens Hail Ayushmann Khurrana's Film As Wholesome Family Entertainer

Karan Johar reveals he called Diljit Dosanjh to include Lover in RRKPK: 'I was told it is ridiculuosly expensive...'

Janhvi Kapoor calls working in Jr NTR-starrer Devara ‘liberating’, says ‘when I went on set…’

Hema Malini reveals if she will be comfortable kissing onscreen like Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi in RRKPK: 'Kyun nahi...'

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Unique green glow detected around red planet Mars; leaves netizens baffled

The report says that the glow is caused by oxygen present in the planet’s atmosphere.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 18, 2020, 07:21 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

We call Mars the 'Red Planet', but a European spacecraft has now detected a green glow around it. 

As per a study published in Nature Astronomy, the European Space Agency or ESA’s ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter detected the glowing green oxygen in Mars’ atmosphere. 

The report says that the glow is caused by oxygen present in the planet’s atmosphere. This is the first time that such a glow has been observed on any planet other than Earth – where it appears in the form of auroras on the poles. 

The official Twitter account of ExoMars Orbiter shared the image of the green glow around the red planet with the caption, "New #science from #Mars! Scientists using my @ExoMars_NOMAD instrument have detected glowing green oxygen in the atmosphere of the Red Planet - the first time this emission has been seen around a planet other than Earth (sic)."

According to the New York Post, Mars has oxygen in its atmosphere and when it is in contact with sunlight, oxygen atoms gets “charged up” and when they “relax”, they release a  pale shade of green.

The discovery has created a huge buzz on social media, with netizens coming up with a number of memes and jokes about the green glow.

“Nature is healing,” wrote one Twitter user. “It's a laxman rekha for humans. MARS want Social distancing from humans", wrote another. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Former WWE champion Windham Rotunda, aka Bray Wyatt, passes away at 36

Jawan advance bookings cross Rs 1 crore in US 15 days before release, Shah Rukh film set for Rs 100-crore opening day

Milind Safai, veteran Marathi actor, passes away at 53 due to cancer

What's the 60-second rule in skincare, does this beauty trend actually work?

Anupam Kher is disappointed on not winning National Award for The Kashmir Files: 'Not a complaint but...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE