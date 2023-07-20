Headlines

This Indian actor holds Guinness World Record for 720 films as hero, and it's not Amitabh, Rajinikanth, Kamal, Akshay

Ileana D'Cruz’s boyfriend proves to be the perfect partner in this adorable ‘roly poly’ adventure: See fun post

Manipur video shocker: Fake news led to women being paraded naked, raped; victim’s teen brother killed

UNIQLO to open it's first store in Mumbai

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s Rs 2.6 lakh crore firm to launch lingerie brand selling products at just Rs 85

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Virat Kohli's 500th International Match: A Look At His legendary Carrer, Batting Record And More

Ileana D'Cruz’s boyfriend proves to be the perfect partner in this adorable ‘roly poly’ adventure: See fun post

IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: India eye series win in Virat Kohli's 500th match

10 superfoods to eat when you're sick

10 greatest films of Naseeruddin Shah that you must watch

10 superfoods women should eat in their 30s

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Meet Anushka Sen, 20-year-old actress who earns over Rs 5 lakh per month, has net worth of Rs 15 crore

Virat Kohli's 500th International Match: A Look At His legendary Carrer, Batting Record And More

Female politicians furious over Manipur video; Khushbu Sundar demands death penalty for culprits

Manipur Shocker: Opposition attacks BJP for inaction, PM Modi orders no mercy for culprits

Jungkook sings Seven on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, BTS ARMY says 'proud of you'

Vijay Varma says his mother asks him about marriage plans 'on every phone call', reveals how he dodges it | Exclusive

Sara Ali Khan undertakes Amarnath Yatra with high security, video goes viral

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

UNIQLO to open it's first store in Mumbai

Uniqlo, a Japanese clothing retailer, announced that as part of the expansion of its sales network in the nation, it will open its first location in Mumbai.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 06:09 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Uniqlo, a Japanese clothing retailer, announced that as part of the expansion of its sales network in the nation, it will open its first location in Mumbai.

CEO of UNIQLO India, Tomohiko Sei, stated, "We are excited to be launching in Mumbai this fall. 
This new milestone emphasizes our strong continuous commitment to India, which will be commemorated in October along with the celebration of our four-year adventure there.

 We now look forward to welcoming our customers in Mumbai, who have previously purchased their LifeWear necessities through our e-commerce platform, in person to our first Mumbai store.

The 11th brick-and-mortar UNIQLO store in India will be located at Kurla's UNIQLO Phoenix Marketcity. With its deliberately designed and multipurpose products, the new store will feature a variety of LifeWear lines for men, women, children, and babies.Simple, high-quality, daily clothing that is created with life's demands in mind is known as LifeWear.

Since making its debut in India in 2019, Uniqlo has concentrated mostly on building stores in the north of the country, particularly the cities of Chandigarh, Lucknow, and Delhi-NCR. The Japanese retailer's expansion into additional Indian cities is marked by the Mumbai location. In the wake of the epidemic, it also introduced internet commerce to the nation. It debuted its first highway shop in India earlier this year at Dhillon Plaza in Zirakpur, Punjab.

There are more than 2,400 Uniqlo stores worldwide.

So here we have some exclusive items from UNIQOLO e-store that you can get your hands on and check the items from the exclusive brand.

Ribbed Racer Back Cropped Tank Top

 

Crop shirts are a fashionable and functional addition to your closet. They provide a fashionable and appealing appearance that is ideal for both casual and sophisticated events. Crop tops go well with high-waisted pants since they come in a variety of styles, hues, and patterns that make for a chic and self-assured fashion statement. So here is the stretchy cotton-blend ribbed fabric suits the fitted cut which is cropped length, racerback style and versatile layering piece.

Buy Now

 

Cargo Jogger Trousers

For many reasons, cargo pants are a useful and stylish option. With their numerous pockets, they offer plenty of storage, making them perfect for travel, daily use, and outdoor activities. Cargo trousers provide a casual yet fashionable appearance while being strong and comfortable. They are a must-have wardrobe essential because of their adaptability, which makes it simple to combine with different tops.

Buy Now

 

Easy Cargo Pants

 

Cargo trousers are a practical and fashionable alternative for a variety of reasons. They provide lots of storage because to its many pockets, which makes them ideal for daily usage, travel, and outdoor activities. Cargo trousers are sturdy and comfortable, with a casual yet stylish appearance. Because of their versatility, which makes it simple to match with various tops, they are a must-have wardrobe essential.

Buy Now

Printed Front Slit Camisole Dress

Slit dresses provide a seductive and sophisticated appeal that's ideal for formal parties or special occasions. The subtle side slit provides movement while also adding a hint of glitz. Slit dresses are a compelling addition to any wardrobe because they come in a variety of shapes and lengths and increase femininity and confidence.

Buy Now

KIDS AIRism Cotton Graphic Short Sleeve T-Shirt

There are many different styles of earbuds in the BOAT product line that are made to accommodate different user preferences. They provide flexibility and convenience by giving both wired and wireless choices. The Bluetooth technology in the wireless earphones enables customers to have tangle-free listening experiences.

Buy Now

(Disclaimer: The links in this article may be sponsored and do not have journalistic/editorial involvement of DNA. Zee Media shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the brand links.)

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Another Seema Haider case? Bangladesh’s Julie marries Moradabad’s Ajay, cross border love story takes mysterious turn

    Aww-worthy viral video: Doctor's cute vaccination trick impresses netizens, watch

    India’s youngest self-made billionaire, net worth Rs 6,300 crore, regrets not going to college

    DNA Explainer: Which fuel was used to power rocket carrying Chandrayaan 3 to the moon?

    Nepotism not relevant in Alia Bhatt's case, says Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star: 'She has proved so...'

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details

    Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

    Meet Anushka Sen, 20-year-old actress who earns over Rs 5 lakh per month, has net worth of Rs 15 crore

    In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

    Meet Shahneel Gill, Shubman Gill's sister who became the target of online trolls after RCB vs GT IPL match

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

    MORE