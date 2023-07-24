Uniqlo Launches Its 11th Sore In India On 6th October: Here Are 5 Uniqlo Must-Haves

Uniqlo has effectively penetrated key worldwide markets. This article discusses the company's history, the launch of its 11th store in Mumbai on 6th October 2023, and the top five must-haves.

The 11th physical Uniqlo store in India will open its doors on October 6 2023 in Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla, Mumbai, according to the Japanese clothing giant. So far, the Apparel Giant's four-year journey in India has been confined to building outlets in northern India, including the markets of Delhi-NCR, Lucknow, and Chandigarh. It also just built its first highway shop in India, in Dhillon Plaza in Zirakpur, Punjab.

The label specializes in casualwear for men, women, boys, and girls, as well as newborns. The brand also excels in winter apparel, particularly jackets and blazers. Uniqlo competes heavily with prominent labels such as H&M, Gap, and Zara, all of which have a sizable following in India.

Here are 5 things that you must buy from the Uniqlo India store or online-

If you enjoy a high-quality, long-lasting T-shirt that is also thin, breathable, and comfy, this is the shirt for you. Uniqlo provides excellent quality at a reasonable cost. This Uniqlo T-shirt is available in a variety of colors and sizes to suit your mood. It has been made of 100% cotton and is finished right down to the collar width and stitching.

This basic, attractive design with a regular collar and French front goes with a variety of workplace or college outfits and is made of 100% cotton. It's also the ideal length and hem curve for wearing tucked in or out. The thread and breadth of the stitching are carefully selected to avoid puckering, and the longer you use it, the softer it becomes. This shirt is excellent for all of your formal occasions.

These are basic sweatpants with a silky feel and ribbed cuffs and waist for a comfortable fit. It has a simple design that allows for diverse styling and a drawstring inside the waist for size modification. They are made up of 88% Cotton, and 12% Polyester. There are also additional pockets on the sides and back. They are the sweatpants you have been looking for as they check all the boxes and are available in many different colors.

Uniqlo's Extra Stretch Colour Jeans are flexible and provide a comfortable slim fit, and they are produced with blue cycle jeans technology, which helps to save water. Uniqlo has more than ten color variations. Because they include drawstrings and an elastic waistband, these jeans may be worn without a belt. Jeans that are both economical and environmentally friendly are the ideal choice.

This Uniqlo bag may be used as a backpack or tote bag for both casual and outdoor purposes, making it a must-have for any gender. A high-tear strength nylon ripstop textile serves as the principal outside fabric. To transform a tote bag into a shoulder bag, modify the handles. The laptop pocket accommodates laptops up to 15" and has back cushioning.

The new Mumbai store will have a wide selection of life wear items for men, women, children, and newborns. In 1984, the first Uniqlo store debuted in Hiroshima, Japan. Since then, Uniqlo has effectively penetrated the major worldwide markets, and it currently has over 2400 stores in addition to its online platform, which was popular during the Covid Pandemic. The Japanese retailer's Mumbai shop opening in October is significant for two reasons: it commemorates the company's fourth anniversary in India and also coincides with the country's festival season for increased sales.

