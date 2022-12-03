Unforgettable bachelorette party ideas the bride-to-be will love

Representational image

You must have made preparations for your sister's or best friend's wedding, but before their marriage, it is also necessary to make a special day for them. Throw a party for your friend that she will remember for a lifetime. If your BFF's and sister's wedding going to happen in a few days and you haven't been able to plan anything special, then don't worry.

We have got tips for you, with the help of which you can organize a wonderful party for your friend. Follow these party planning tips and get creative to make your best friend's and sister's D-day special.

Focus on budget- If your girl gang wants to throw a fabulous bachelorette party for your sister or best friend, the first thing you should consider is your budget. One should be comfortable with his/her individual share and keep in mind that no one should feel any kind of financial pressure. Once the budget is decided, you can easily plan the party or bachelorette trip.

Plan a party keeping the bride in mind- Plan a bachelorette party by knowing what your best friend wants and what kind of party she is thinking of. Along with this, ask your friends and other friends who you want to invite to the party. Do the party planning at least a week in advance and make a list of all the things and organize the party accordingly.

Fix the menu first- Now there will be food and drink at the party. You can arrange the menu for your party according to what your friend likes. Keep one thing in mind you usually eat things like chips, and rolls, so instead of choosing them, keep a veg starter and a non-veg starter. Instead of keeping many things in the main course also, keep a few items and do not forget to keep the dessert. Ask your caterer to do a test menu first and then decide on the menu.

Set Up a Fun Photo Booth- No party is complete without tons of pictures. All the bridesmaids can prepare beautiful props a few days in advance and set up a fun photo booth at the entry. Decorate one wall with bright balloons, flowers, and your BFF's best photos. With this, you can add a personal touch to your best friend's party.

Prepare customized cake- Surprise your bride-to-be friend with a customized wedding cake. A party without a cake can be boring, so prepare a cake based on the wedding theme of your girlfriend's wedding and surprise her in the middle of the party. Apart from this, you can also get a little funny, naughty and cute cake prepared.

Prepare funny invitation card- Now even the most important things have to be planned and prepared. It is also necessary to prepare invitation cards for the bachelor party. You can make something different and funny from this common invitation card. Remember it is a special day for your friend and it should be one that she will always cherish, so pay special attention to every little detail. You can make a friend's caricature on the invitation card. You can make it more interesting by adding a funny title so that your friend will save the invitation card as well.

Playlist- Also prepare a good music list in the party planning and make a loud arrangement for your best friend's party.