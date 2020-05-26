Trending#

Unbelievable! Video of man giving 'bath' to King Cobra goes viral

Well, the king cobra has surely found a way out to beat the heat.


Updated: May 26, 2020, 08:36 AM IST

The scorching heat has left no option but to pour cold water as many times as possible in a day. Not just humans but even animals are facing trouble due to rising temperature. 

A video of a man giving a head bath to the snake on a hot summer day is going viral on social media.

Shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, the video shows a man giving the snake a bath by pouring water on it. The man can be seen pouring water on the snake's head using a bucket and the snake seems to be enjoying the shower. 

"Summer time..And who doesn't like a nice head bath," Nanda wrote in the caption. He also asked netizens to be careful and wrote, "Can be dangerous. Please don't try."

Here's the unbelievable video...

Netizens couldn't stop themselves from commenting. In the comments section someone identified the man as a wildlife conservationist and snake expert Vava Suresh.

Take a look...