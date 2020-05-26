Unbelievable! Video of man giving 'bath' to King Cobra goes viral

The scorching heat has left no option but to pour cold water as many times as possible in a day. Not just humans but even animals are facing trouble due to rising temperature.

Well, the king cobra has surely found a way out to beat the heat.

A video of a man giving a head bath to the snake on a hot summer day is going viral on social media.

Shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, the video shows a man giving the snake a bath by pouring water on it. The man can be seen pouring water on the snake's head using a bucket and the snake seems to be enjoying the shower.

"Summer time..And who doesn't like a nice head bath," Nanda wrote in the caption. He also asked netizens to be careful and wrote, "Can be dangerous. Please don't try."

Summer time.. And who doesn’t like a nice head bat Can be dangerous. Please don’t try. pic.twitter.com/ACJpJCPCUq — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 24, 2020

Netizens couldn't stop themselves from commenting. In the comments section someone identified the man as a wildlife conservationist and snake expert Vava Suresh.

