UK woman claims botched hair extensions left her bald; here's how can you protect your hair

By following these guidelines, you can enjoy the benefits of hair extensions while minimizing the risk of damage to your natural hair.

According to a report from the New York Post, a woman in the UK, Shauna Higgins, has alleged that hair extensions caused damage to her scalp and resulted in hair loss. Higgins, 24, stated in a Facebook post that she had paid approximately $1,700 (Rs 1.39 lakh) to a London salon for hair extensions as a treatment for her hair loss condition. She chose the salon after conducting research and discovering that the owner, Mandy Collins, was an award-winning hair stylist and specialized in extensions. However, complications arose after the procedure, as reported by the outlet.

Higgins claimed that Ms. Collins had reassured her that the expensive extensions would effectively address her hair loss condition. Consequently, Higgins paid the full amount before undergoing the procedure.

In her Facebook post, Higgins shared a photo revealing the hair loss she experienced on her scalp.

According to the Post report, when Higgins confronted Ms. Collins about the issues, the stylist allegedly requested an additional $65 to resolve the problem using an alternative method.

A woman suffered a traumatic experience with hair extensions, leading to hair loss, bleeding, and blisters on her scalp. After seeking help from a dermatologist, she discovered that the extensions had caused irreversible damage. When she requested a refund, she was offered a replacement hair system, which was of no use since she had lost all her hair. Devastated, she shaved her head and warned others to avoid the salon.

To protect your hair from damage caused by hair extensions, follow these tips:

Prepare your hair: Before installing extensions, make sure your natural hair is clean, well-conditioned, and tangle-free. This will minimize stress on your strands.

Choose high-quality extensions: Opt for extensions made from real human hair and avoid synthetic options, as they can be more damaging.

Avoid excessive tension: Ensure that the extensions are not installed too tightly, as this can pull on your natural hair and cause breakage. Find a skilled stylist who understands proper installation techniques.

Limit heat styling: Reduce the use of hot tools such as flat irons and curling wands to prevent heat damage. If necessary, apply a heat protectant spray before styling.

Be gentle when detangling: Use a wide-tooth comb or a brush specifically designed for extensions to gently detangle your hair, starting from the ends and working your way up.

Moisturize regularly: Hydrate your hair and extensions with a leave-in conditioner or hair oil to maintain moisture balance and prevent dryness.

Protect during sleep: Tie your hair in a loose braid or wrap it in a silk or satin scarf before going to bed to minimize friction and tangling.

Maintain proper hygiene: Cleanse your scalp regularly with a sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner to keep it healthy and prevent product buildup.

Regular maintenance: Schedule regular maintenance appointments with your stylist to ensure the extensions are properly cared for and to address any potential issues.

Listen to your hair: If you notice any discomfort, excessive shedding, or signs of damage, consult with a professional stylist to address the problem promptly.

Also read: Get rid of white hair naturally using homemade pomegranate oil: Know benefits, recipe here