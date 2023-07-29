Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty bags top spot on Britain’s best dressed list

In addition to her fashion accolades, Akshata Murty also made an appearance on Tatler's Social Power Index for 2023, where King Charles III and Queen Camilla topped the list, alongside her husband Rishi Sunak.

Akshata Murty, wife of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, has been named the top spot in Britain's best-dressed list for 2023 by Tatler magazine. She shares this prestigious ranking with other notable personalities such as Love Actually star Bill Nighy, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the husband of Princess Beatrice.

As a 43-year-old businesswoman and fashion designer, Akshata Murty has gained attention for her distinctive style. She became a subject of media interest when she wore 570 Pound (Rs 60,218) slippers from JW Anderson during the school run. Her fashion choices have been described as "quiet luxury" or "stealth wealth," as she has been seen in designer items like 445 Pound (Rs 47,012) Gucci trainers and a leather skirt worth over 1,000 Pound (Rs 1,05,670).

However, Akshata and her husband faced criticism for wearing expensive designer labels, with the Prime Minister receiving mocking comments for his 3,500 Pound (Rs 3,69,848) suit and 490 Pound (Rs 51,778) Prada shoes during a campaign in Teesside in July the previous year. As a result, she has transitioned to more affordable British brands in her wardrobe.

Yana Peel, Chanel's global head of arts and culture, secured the second position on the best-dressed list, closely followed by Caroline Primrose, Lady Dalmeny, renowned for her regal fashion sense.

Akshata Murty, who tied the knot with Rishi Sunak in 2009, has seen her husband's swift rise to power in subsequent years. As the daughter of Indian billionaire and Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy, she is a powerful figure in her own right.

In addition to her fashion accolades, Akshata Murty also made an appearance on Tatler's Social Power Index for 2023, where King Charles III and Queen Camilla topped the list, alongside her husband Rishi Sunak.

Recently, her mother Sudha Murty, a well-known author and philanthropist, was honored with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award for her significant contributions to social work.

Akshata Murty pursued her education at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles before establishing her own fashion label, Akshata Designs.

Also read: India Couture Week 2023: Ranbir Kapoor makes heads turn as he walks in lungi pants for Kunal Rawal show