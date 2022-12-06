Ujjain: Complete ban on use of mobile phones in sanctum sanctorum of Mahakaleshwar Temple

Representational image

Important decisions have been taken in the meeting of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee. In view of the frequent incidents of making controversial videos in the temple going viral, carrying mobile inside the temple has been banned from December 20. This rule will be applicable to all. Similarly, in the last week of the year and the first week of the new year, the crowd increases for Mahakal Darshan. This time from December 24 to January 5, 2023, entry into the sanctum sanctorum is restricted for all. At the same time, the price of Mahakal's Laddu Prasad has been increased by 60. Now Laddu Prasad will be available at Rs 360 per kg.

The meeting of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee was held at the administrative building of the temple after about 2 months. The decision was taken after discussing several points during the meeting which lasted for more than 2 hours. Collector Ashish Singh said that in view of the crowd in the present situation, incidents of making controversial videos viral on the temple premises have come to the fore. In view of this, now from December 20, a ban has been imposed on carrying mobiles in the inner premises of Mahakal temple. If mobile is taken even after the ban, a fine will be imposed. The collector said that this decision will be applicable to all. If any VVIP comes then the official photographer from the temple side will be present to click the photographs. Similarly, in the last days of the year and in the first week of the new year, more crowd reaches from all over the country to have darshan of Lord Mahakal. It was decided in the meeting that from December 24 to January 5, 2023, entry into the sanctum sanctorum will be completely restricted. During this time devotees will be able to take darshan from outside. In the meeting, the temple committee also decided to run a tourist bus. The collector said that the new tourist bus will be air-conditioned from the inside and open from above. The fare will also be decided after taking out the tender for the bus. The temple will also get revenue through the bus and the devotees will also get excellent service. SSP Satyendra Kumar Shukla, Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, Management Committee members Mahant Vineet Giri Maharaj, Rajendra Sharma Guru, Priest Shriram Sharma, Member Representative Bablu Guru, Temple Administrator Sandeep Soni and officials of other departments were present in the meeting of the Management Committee.

Mahakal's laddu prasad became expensive by Rs 60

In the meeting of the temple management committee, the price of gram flour laddu prasad found on the temple premises has also been increased. Collector Ashish Singh said that in the present situation, the cost of manufacturing Laddu Prasad is coming to Rs 374. Whereas Prasad is being sold at Rs.300 per kg. In view of this, it has been decided in the meeting that the price of Laddu Prasad should be increased by Rs.60 per kg. The increased prices on Laddu Prasad will be implemented in two-three days. Even after increasing the price by Rs 60, the construction cost of the temple committee is more than Rs 14.