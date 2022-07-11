Twinkle Rajani inspires young women to enjoy the journey to success

Twinkle Rajani

Women entrepreneurs are slowly and steadily making it to the top. Some women have inspired millions of others to work towards their passion. Millennial women no longer need to sit back and wait for their destiny to rise high. Some young women now know their potential and work towards achieving their goals without any support. The world has changed to become a better place for women entrepreneurs. Twinkle Rajani is inspiring young women to enjoy the journey to success through her story. She is a 20-year-old lady who has conquered the makeup industry and is now one of the youngest makeup artists to receive major recognition.

Twinkle has been learning makeup since a very young age when her mother, being a known makeup artist, gave her sessions alongside other students. She started the journey while she was in high school and kept pushing through thick and thin to achieve perfection in makeup. From winning a state-level competition to finishing 12 bridal makeup and 40 extras in a day, she has been always backed by her mother through her journey. However, she faced a lot of backlash from her relatives and known individuals when she failed to live up to her mother's expectations.

She mentioned, "If you are not in my shoes then you aren't going to know what I am going through. I never wanted to be a makeup artist and that's why I failed in the initial stage of my life. So many people kept telling my mother that I am not going to make it to the makeup industry and I was heartbroken but I did not give up. I decided to make my mother proud. So, I worked hard, and soon without even realizing I started loving this process of learning makeup. Finally, I made it and I feel great about it. If I can inspire even one young woman I shall feel great about it."

