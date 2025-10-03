Twinkle Khanna's 'fridge-style' haircare: Know how her kitchen‑cabinet beauty hacks work over commercial products

Twinkle Khanna embraces a unique DIY haircare routine, inspired by her mother; highlighting a return to traditional remedies in modern beauty practices.

Twinkle Khanna's quirky haircare ritual

In a world dominated by salon treatments and chemical products, Twinkle Khanna has embraced a quirky DIY haircare routine that she swears by. Inspired by her mother, veteran actress Dimple Kapadia, Twinkle treats her scalp 'like a fridge,' applying a mix of beer, yoghurt, and eggs. She explained, 'I treat my scalp like it's a fridge and I dump everything on it; beer, dahi, eggs, whatever. I learnt that from my mom, and it seems to be doing alright.'

Twinkle’s routine reflects a growing trend where people are turning to traditional, homemade remedies for hair nourishment, preferring natural ingredients over chemical-laden products. Fans have found the routine both amusing and intriguing, with many trying to replicate it at home. The combination, she claims, helps moisturize the scalp, strengthens hair roots, and gives her hair a natural shine.

A s melly ye t e ffective a lternative

In addition to her fridge-inspired concoction, Twinkle also uses onion juice as part of her haircare regimen. She extracts fresh juice and massages it into her scalp, leaving it for 20 minutes before rinsing thoroughly. Sharing the process on Instagram, she joked, 'An onion a day may keep everyone away, but it does strengthen the roots! Keep it on for 20 minutes and then wash it all off.'

Onion juice is rich in sulfur, known for improving blood circulation, strengthening follicles, and promoting keratin production. It may also help with scalp issues like dandruff and hair fall, making it a potent natural remedy despite its strong smell.

Twinkle Khanna's inventive routine combines humour, tradition, and effectiveness, inspiring fans to rethink haircare with natural ingredients.