Twinkle Khanna reveals hair care secrets for gorgeous hair, Inspired by mother Dimple Kapadia

At 51, Twinkle Khanna reveals her gorgeous hair secrets inspired by mom Dimple Kapadia. Using natural remedies like beer, curd, and eggs, she proves that age-old beauty hacks are timeless, affordable, and effective for healthy, shiny, and voluminous hair.

Twinkle Khanna, often admired for her wit, charm, and elegance, has once again left fans impressed, this time with her beauty secrets. At 51, the author, interior designer, and former actress continues to turn heads with her glowing skin and, most notably, her thick, healthy hair. Recently, Twinkle revealed that the secret behind her lustrous locks lies in a set of simple, natural remedies she learnt from her mother, veteran actress Dimple Kapadia.

Twinkle shared that her mom’s age-old beauty tips have stood the test of time. Instead of fancy salon treatments or expensive products, Dimple passed down a tradition of using natural kitchen ingredients for hair care. Twinkle mentioned three surprising yet effective staples, beer, dahi (curd), and eggs, as her go-to hacks for maintaining healthy, shiny hair.

Benefits of using beer, curd, and eggs

Beer, known for its high yeast and protein content, is often used as a natural conditioner, adding volume and strength to hair strands. Curd, rich in lactic acid and probiotics, nourishes the scalp, reduces dandruff, and gives hair a silky texture. Eggs, on the other hand, are a powerhouse of protein, helping to repair damage and boost hair growth. Twinkle’s mix of these natural ingredients highlights how traditional remedies often work better than chemical-heavy alternatives.

Fans have praised Twinkle for her authenticity, admiring her for openly sharing her beauty secrets without resorting to glamorous, unattainable routines. Many also noted that her admiration for her mother, Dimple Kapadia, who herself has been celebrated for her beauty and timeless grace, shows how generational wisdom still influences modern beauty practices.

In today’s era of expensive hair treatments and countless products flooding the market, Twinkle Khanna’s honest revelation stands out. It reinforces the idea that sometimes the simplest solutions, hidden in our kitchens, are the most effective. For women looking to strengthen their hair naturally, her tried-and-tested remedies are both affordable and practical.

At 51, Twinkle Khanna continues to prove that beauty is not about age but about consistency, self-care, and staying rooted in timeless traditions. Her candidness is yet another reminder of why she remains one of Bollywood’s most relatable and inspiring personalities.