Twinkle Khanna eats orange peels to gain these health benefits of citrus peel

Twinkle Khanna is one of the few Bollywood celebrities who have been away from the screen for a long time but always remain in the limelight. The radiant glow of Twinkle Khanna's face never fades away. Most people think that celebrities look so beautiful because of expensive beauty treatments.

This definitely happens but not always. Apart from taking beauty treatments, celebrities pay a lot of attention to their lifestyle and diet. Twinkle also does the same. We all know about the benefits of citrus fruits and that eating them and applying them on the skin makes the face glow. But very few people know about the benefits of eating the peels of these fruits.

Twinkle eats citrus fruit peels

Twinkle wrote in one of her social media posts that she likes to eat peels of citrus fruits. Twinkle starts her post like this 'A secret- I eat citrus fruits peels too. Orange peels contain more fiber than the fleshy fruit.

Let us tell you that orange peel is very beneficial. Most people only know that after drying orange peels, they are made into powder and applied on the face. This is true but you can also use this powder as a medicine. Which works to increase your glow very fast.

Benefits of eating orange peel

Eating orange peel powder every day will increase the pink glow on your face. Because this powder makes the intestines healthy. This increases their absorption capacity and your body gets the full essence of the food.

Apart from orange, you can also use the peel of fruits like lemon, lime, orange. Because flavonoids are found in them. Which keep your skin cells healthy and prevent deadly diseases like cancer.

The peels of citrus fruits, especially orange peels, contain staperidin, which helps control cholesterol and blood pressure. It keeps your heart healthy and helps in maintaining proper circulation of blood in the body. This keeps your skin young and glowing.

Usually skin related problems are directly and indirectly related to stomach problems. When digestion is not done properly, the cells of the skin do not get complete nutrition and many types of skin problems start to dominate.

Eating orange peel powder every day improves your digestion. You can eat half to one teaspoon of orange peel powder every morning in the morning. After this drink fresh water.

You have to do this on an empty stomach. It is better that you consult an Ayurvedic doctor before starting regular intake. So that according to your need, they will tell you the method of taking the right quantity of it.