Tulsidas Jayanti 2022: Know the life and journey of the saint on his 525th birth anniversary

August 4 is celebrated as Tulsidas Jayanti every year across the nation, to commemorate and honour Saint Goswami Tulsidas on his birth anniversary. Tulsidas Jayanti 2022 marks the 525th birthday of the saint, who made great contributions to Hindu literature.

Saint Goswami Tulsidas is an integral part of the history of India, as he made great contributions to the nation through his poetry and literature pieces, most significantly, through the great Hindu scripture Shri Ramcharitmanas.

Who was Saint Tulsidas?

Saint Goswami Tulsidas was a great Hindu poet, author, and saint, most significantly known for his devotion to Lord Rama. Most of his works were in Sanskrit or Awadhi, and he is most popularly known for making great contributions to Hindu literature.

Saint Tulsidas wrote the great and widely used Hanuman Chalisa, and also wrote the Hindu scripture Ramcharitmanas, a retelling of the Sanskrit epic in India, Ramayana, based on Rama's life in the vernacular Awadhi.

He was born with the name Rambola Dubey in 1511 and spent most of his life in the city of Varanasi and Ayodhya in present-day Uttar Pradesh. He is believed to have founded the iconic Lord Hanuman temple in Varanasi and is responsible for starting the Ramlila plays, which are a significant part of the arts and culture society of India.

Many believe that Goswami Tulsidas was the reincarnation of Sage Valmiki, the great Hindu poet who wrote Ramayana. Tulsidas was one of the greatest poets in Hindu history, who made significant contributions to the arts and culture, as well as the rich history of India.

Major works by Saint Goswami Tulsidas

Dohavali is a collection of dohas written by Saint Tulsidas, consisting of over 500 dohas and sortha verses in languages Braja and Awadhi.

Sahitya Ratna or Ratna Ramayana is a collection of poems that are poetic renditions of the Ramayanas, in Braja.

Gitavali is a collection of songs, which is a musical rendition of the Ramayana. All the verses of the Gitavali are set to the Ragas of Hindustani classical music.

Krishna Gitavali, which literally translates to Collection of songs about Krishna, is a collection of 61 songs in honour of Krishna in Braja.

