Tulsidas Jayanti 2022 : Know date, timings and significance of celebration

Zee news bureau

The day of Tulsidas Jayanti celebrates the birth anniversary of Goswami Tulsidas, who was a great Hindu saint and poet. He was also the acclaimed author of the great Hindu epic Ramcharitmanas.

Tulsidas was acclaimed to be a reincarnation of Maharishi Valmiki, the composer of the original Ramayana in Sanskrit. He is also considered to be the composer of Hanuman Chalisa, a popular devotional hymn in Awadhi dedicated to Lord Hanuman. Tulsidas was one of the highly much-admired and knowledgeable poets of his time.

Besides rendering incredible pieces of work he was also a saintly figure who was known for his good deeds. Moreover, his life was noted for various miracles, one of which incorporates his meeting with Lord Hanuman and that was followed by the divine darshan of Lord Ram.

It is a popular belief that Saint Tulsidas was helped by Lord Hanuman while composing Ramcharitmanas. Some people even consider him to be an avatar of Sage Valmiki.

Tulsidas Jayanti is observed on the ‘Saptami’ (7th day) of the Krishna Paksha (the dark fortnight of the moon) during the month of ‘Shravana’ in the traditional Hindu calendar.

Tulsidas Jayanti 2022: Date And Time

Tulsidas Jayanti is marked for celebration on Thursday, 04 August 2022. The Saptami date begins on 04 August 2022 at 05:40 am and ends on 05 August 2022 at 05:06 am.

