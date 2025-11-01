Aanand L Rai on reuniting with Dhanush for Tere Ishk Mein after Raanjhanaa, Atrangi Re: 'I kept revisiting...'
Bomb scare: Hyderabad airport receives threat email; IndiGo flight diverted
Who wins Women's World Cup 2025 trophy if India vs South Africa final gets washed out? Scenarios explained
India’s CMS-03 Satellite: New eyes and ears for the Indian Navy
Tulsi Vivah 2025: Know the date, shubh muhurat, rituals, significance and more
Aishwarya Rai's biggest flop, was remake of cult classic, producer spent crores, suffered heavy losses, could earn only..., movie is...
Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 jolts Pakistan
BIG TROUBLE for UPSC coaching centres! Heavy fine of Rs 800000 slapped on Dikshant IAS, Abhimanyu IAS for...
Babar Azam creates history, overtakes Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to top men's T20I leaderboard
Halloween at White House: Little kids dressed as Trump, Melania meet first couple, leaves onlookers beaming
LIFESTYLE
According to the Hindu calendar, Tulsi's marriage in 2025 will be celebrated on Sunday, November 2, 2025.
Tulsi Vivah 2025: Tulsi Vivah is one of the most sacred and auspicious Hindu festivals, which symbolises the divine marriage of Tulsi Mata (Goddess Vrinda Devi) and Lord Vishnu in the form of Shaligram. Celebrated on Devuthani Ekadashi or Kartik Shukla Dwadashi, this ritual marks the beginning of the Hindu wedding season. It is believed that worshipping Tulsi and Lord Vishnu on this day brings prosperity, happiness and happiness in married life.
According to the Hindu calendar, Tulsi's marriage in 2025 will be celebrated on Sunday, November 2, 2025.
Tulsi Vivah 2025 is falling on Sunday, November 2, 2025
Dwadashi Tithi Begins - 07:31 AM on Nov 02, 2025
Dwadashi Tithi Ends - 05:07 AM on Nov 03, 2025
Tulsi Vivah festival symbolises the holy union of Goddess Tulsi and Lord Shaligram (Vishnu). It is believed that performing this sacred ritual removes all doshas related to marriage and maintains peace and prosperity in the home.
According to the scriptures, Tulsi is considered to be an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi, who took birth as Brinda, the concubine of the demon king Jalandhar. Pleased with her devotion, Lord Vishnu promised to marry her in the form of Shaligram after Jalandhar's death. Hence, the divine Tulsi-Saligram marriage is celebrated with great reverence.
This day also marks the beginning of the Hindu wedding season, and married women worship Tulsi for the well-being of their families, while unmarried girls worship it to find a suitable life partner.
On this auspicious occasion, devotees decorate the Tulsi plant like a bride and perform her marriage ceremony with Lord Shaligram. This ceremony usually starts in the evening.
Steps to Perform Tulsi Marriage 2025
Also read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at 52: One of India’s richest actress with whopping Rs 900 crore net worth; inside her lavish life, car collection and more