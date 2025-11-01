Tulsi Vivah 2025: Know the date, shubh muhurat, rituals, significance and more

According to the Hindu calendar, Tulsi's marriage in 2025 will be celebrated on Sunday, November 2, 2025.

Tulsi Vivah 2025: Tulsi Vivah is one of the most sacred and auspicious Hindu festivals, which symbolises the divine marriage of Tulsi Mata (Goddess Vrinda Devi) and Lord Vishnu in the form of Shaligram. Celebrated on Devuthani Ekadashi or Kartik Shukla Dwadashi, this ritual marks the beginning of the Hindu wedding season. It is believed that worshipping Tulsi and Lord Vishnu on this day brings prosperity, happiness and happiness in married life.

According to the Hindu calendar, Tulsi's marriage in 2025 will be celebrated on Sunday, November 2, 2025.

Tulsi Wedding 2025: Shubh Muhurat

Tulsi Vivah 2025 is falling on Sunday, November 2, 2025

Dwadashi Tithi Begins - 07:31 AM on Nov 02, 2025

Dwadashi Tithi Ends - 05:07 AM on Nov 03, 2025

Tulsi Vivah 2025: Significance

Tulsi Vivah festival symbolises the holy union of Goddess Tulsi and Lord Shaligram (Vishnu). It is believed that performing this sacred ritual removes all doshas related to marriage and maintains peace and prosperity in the home.

According to the scriptures, Tulsi is considered to be an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi, who took birth as Brinda, the concubine of the demon king Jalandhar. Pleased with her devotion, Lord Vishnu promised to marry her in the form of Shaligram after Jalandhar's death. Hence, the divine Tulsi-Saligram marriage is celebrated with great reverence.

This day also marks the beginning of the Hindu wedding season, and married women worship Tulsi for the well-being of their families, while unmarried girls worship it to find a suitable life partner.

Tulsi Vivah 2025: Rituals

On this auspicious occasion, devotees decorate the Tulsi plant like a bride and perform her marriage ceremony with Lord Shaligram. This ceremony usually starts in the evening.

Steps to Perform Tulsi Marriage 2025

Decorate Tulsi plant: Bathe the Tulsi plant with Ganga water and decorate it with new sarees, flowers, turmeric, kumkum and ornaments.

Bathe the Tulsi plant with Ganga water and decorate it with new sarees, flowers, turmeric, kumkum and ornaments. Prepare Lord Shaligram: Dress the idol of Lord Vishnu or Shaligram in a yellow dhoti and place it near the Tulsi plant.

Dress the idol of Lord Vishnu or Shaligram in a yellow dhoti and place it near the Tulsi plant. Marriage Ceremony: Make a mandap of counting, tie Tulsi Mata and Shaligram with a yellow thread and chant marriage mantras.

Make a mandap of counting, tie Tulsi Mata and Shaligram with a yellow thread and chant marriage mantras. Aarti and Prasad: Perform Aarti of Tulsi, offer sweets, fruits and paan and distribute Prasad among the devotees.

Perform Aarti of Tulsi, offer sweets, fruits and paan and distribute Prasad among the devotees. Tulsi Parikrama: Walk around the Tulsi plant for spiritual blessings and success.

