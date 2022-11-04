Tulsi vivah 2022: Significance, date, time, puja vidhi of the festival

Tulsi vivah 2022

Getting Tulsi married on the day of Kartik Shukla Ekadashi is very auspicious. Religious belief is that Tulsi marriage brings positive energy into the house. At the same time, positivity remains in the house. Along with this, it is also believed that by doing Tulsi marriage on this day, one gets as much virtue as Kanyadaan. It is said that in a house where there is no daughter, then it is good if they marry Tulsi. On this day, after the awakening of Lord Vishnu, any auspicious work starts in the house.

Tulsi vivah shubh mahurat:

Tulsi Vivah Date- November 5, 2022, Saturday

Ekadashi date starts - November 4, at 6.08 pm

Ekadashi date ends - October 5, at 5:06 pm

Tulsi Vivah Puja vidhi: