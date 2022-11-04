Search icon
Tulsi vivah 2022: Significance, date, time, puja vidhi of the festival

Religious belief is that Tulsi marriage brings positive energy into the house. At the same time, positivity remains in the house.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 04:01 PM IST

Getting Tulsi married on the day of Kartik Shukla Ekadashi is very auspicious. Religious belief is that Tulsi marriage brings positive energy into the house. At the same time, positivity remains in the house. Along with this, it is also believed that by doing Tulsi marriage on this day, one gets as much virtue as Kanyadaan. It is said that in a house where there is no daughter, then it is good if they marry Tulsi. On this day, after the awakening of Lord Vishnu, any auspicious work starts in the house.

Tulsi vivah shubh mahurat: 

Tulsi Vivah Date- November 5, 2022, Saturday

Ekadashi date starts - November 4, at 6.08 pm

Ekadashi date ends - October 5, at 5:06 pm

Tulsi Vivah Puja vidhi:

  • People attending this puja should wear clean clothes after taking a bath. Do not wear black clothes during worship on this day.
  • Those who perform Tulsi marriage puja in their home have to keep a fast on this day. 
  • On this day, keep the Tulsi plant on the floor in the courtyard at an auspicious time. If you want, you can get the Tulsi marriage done on the terrace or even in the temple.
  • Plant sugarcane in the soil of the Tulsi pot and decorate the pavilion with red chunari on it.
  • Keep the Shaligram stone in the pot of Tulsi.
  • Apply turmeric paste on the sugarcane pavilion as well.
  • After this, while worshiping, offer fruits that come in this season like Amla, Apple, etc.
  • Perform aarti of Tulsi and Shaligram.
  • After performing the aarti, circumambulate Tulsi 11 times and distribute the prasad.
  • After Tulsi marriage, chant Lord Vishnu with the mantra.

 

