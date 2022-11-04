Search icon
Tulsi Vivah 2022: Know auspicious timings and rituals to follow for today and tomorrow

Tulsi Vivah 2022: Here are the auspicious times of prayer and ways of worship if you are performing Tulsi Vivah today, November 4.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 03:27 PM IST

Today is Dev Uthani Ekadashi, a day that has special significance in Hindu culture. The beginning of auspicious timings, or "shubh muhurat," for events like weddings, engagements, and grah pravesh, among other things, is marked by Dev Uthani Ekadashi.

After Chaturmas, on the day of Devuthani Ekadashi, it is stated that Lord Vishnu awakens from his yoga nindra and gains control of the universe. Dev Uthani Ekadashi is also the day for Tulsi marriages. Tulsi Vivah and Dev Uthani Ekadashi both fall on the same day.

Tulsi Vivah does, however, occasionally occur on Dwadashi. As a result, Tulsi Vivah will be performed this year on both November 4 and 5. Here are the auspicious times of prayer and ways of worship if you are performing Tulsi Vivah today, November 4.

Tulsi Vivah 2022: Shubh Muhurart

Dwadashi Tithi Begins - 06:08 PM on Friday

Dwadashi Tithi Ends - 05:06 PM on Saturday

Tulsi Vivah 2022: Rituals

Ekadashi Tithi is the day that Tulsi Vivah occurs, and worshippers observe fast on this day as well. Get up early, take a bath, and make a fasting vow on this day. T hen perform the rituals to honour Lord Vishnu. Offer Lord Vishnu fruits, flowers, and a ghee lamp while you worship him. Lord Vishnu is pleased when Tulsi leaves are offered to him on this auspicious day. However, picking leaves is prohibited on this day.

Tulsi marriage is performed as per hindu rituals  in the evening. For this, you can set a red-colored chunari on Tulsi and honour in a sugarcane pavilion. After that, Tulsi is given the honey and Shaligram is placed in a pot to carry out the marital rituals. Turmeric paste is also put to the pavilion after being applied on Shaligram and Tulsi. Then it is given out as prasad after being offered as bhog.

