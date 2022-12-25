Search icon
Tulsi Pujan Diwas 2022: Date, puja vidhi, muhurat and significance of the day

It is believed that those who worship mata Tulsa on the day of Tulsi Pujan, all their wishes are fulfilled.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 09:55 AM IST

Representational image

In Hinduism, the worship of Tulsa ji is considered very auspicious. Many people start their day by worshipping Tulsa Mata. But it is believed that by worshipping Tulsa ji on the day of Tulsa worship, the devotees get special fruits and their every wish is fulfilled. This time Tulsi Pujan Day is being celebrated today i.e. on December 25.

It is believed that worship of Mata Tulsi brings wealth, happiness, prosperity and peace. Because Mother Tulsi is very dear to Lord Vishnu, therefore by worshipping her Lord Vishnu also becomes pleased. 

Tulsi Pujan vidhi

On the day of Tulsi worship, first, wake up early in the morning and take a bath, after that offer water to the Tulsi plant. After water, apply orange-coloured vermilion on the leaves of Tulsi Mata and also offer chunri. If possible, chant the Tulsi rosary after worship. Keep a ghee lamp lit near the Tulsi plant in the evening. It is believed that even the devotees who worship her with true devotion and passion have the special blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

Importance of Tulsi Puja

There is such a belief in Hinduism that any work is considered incomplete without Tulsi Puja. Because mata Tulsi is very dear to Lord Vishnu, so make sure to use Tulsi leaves while offering food. Tulsi quantity is considered very sacred, so try to plant a Tulsi plant in your home. It is believed that planting this plant in the courtyard of the house brings happiness and peace in the house and also brings immense benefits.

