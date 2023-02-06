Trying to start a family? Here are some tips to help you get pregnant faster

File Photo

If you are looking to start a family as soon as possible, waiting for it to happen is the last thing you want to do. Mother Nature has her own plans when it comes to welcoming a child, but there are a few tips you can adhere to so that you can increase your chance of getting pregnant ASAP.

Here are some tips to help you get pregnant ASAP.

Get a preconception checkup

Before you begin to start planning a family, get a preconception checkup done from your doctor. Ask your doctor for some prenatal vitamins which contain folic acid which helps protect against some birth defects.

Get to know your cycle

Before you begin to start getting pregnant, get to know about your menstrual cycle. Understanding your cycle will help you know when you are most fertile and when it is the best time to get pregnant.

Don't worry about best positions to get pregnant

There is no best position to get pregnant, however, it is important to indulge in sex when you are most fertile to increase your chances of getting pregnant.

Stay in bed after intercourse

This might sound weird but stay in bed after intercourse to increase your chances of getting pregnant. Avoid going to the bathroom after intercourse so that the sperm that is going to get into the cervix will be in the cervix.

Don't overdo it

Having sex every day even during ovulation will not necessarily increase your chances of getting pregnant. The best suggestion is to have sex regularly -- when you're ovulating, and when you're not.

Don't take stress

Don't take any stress about starting a family. Stress can interfere with ovulation so take things easy and try to not be stressed about getting pregnant.

Living a healthy life

Excersising, cutting down on alcohol and smoking are few of the ways in which you can live a happy and healthy life. Living a healthy life is one of the many ways you can sure to getting pregnant, increase your chances.