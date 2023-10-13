Headlines

World Cup 2023: Team India reaches Ahmedabad ahead of India vs Pakistan, world cup 2023 game

World Cup 2023: Team India reaches Ahmedabad ahead of India vs Pakistan, world cup 2023 game

Lifestyle

Try this low-calorie egg recipe to satisfy your evening hunger cravings

In this article, we'll introduce you to a low-calorie egg recipe that's easy to make and sure to please your taste buds.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 05:40 PM IST

We've all been there – it's the evening, and those pesky hunger pangs start to creep in. You want something tasty and satisfying, but you also want to stay on track with your healthy eating goals. The solution? A delicious, low-calorie egg recipe that not only satisfies your cravings but also keeps you on the path to a balanced diet. Eggs are a versatile, protein-packed option that can be transformed into a delightful evening snack. In this article, we'll introduce you to a low-calorie egg recipe that's easy to make and sure to please your taste buds.

The Health Benefits of Eggs

Eggs are a fantastic source of high-quality protein, vitamins, and minerals. They're rich in nutrients like B-vitamins, choline, and antioxidants. Eggs also contain all nine essential amino acids, making them a complete protein source. Moreover, they are known to be filling, which can help reduce overall calorie intake throughout the day.

Low-Calorie Egg Recipe

Now, let's get to the good stuff – the recipe! Here's a simple, low-calorie egg recipe that you can whip up in no time:

Ingredients:

  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/4 cup diced tomatoes
  • 1/4 cup diced bell peppers (use a mix of colors for added visual appeal)
  • 1/4 cup diced onions
  • A handful of fresh spinach leaves
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Cooking spray or a drop of olive oil (for a healthier option)

Instructions:

  • Start by heating a non-stick skillet over medium heat. You can use a small amount of cooking spray or olive oil to prevent sticking, but go easy on it to keep the calorie count low.
  • While the pan is heating up, beat the eggs in a bowl until well mixed. You can add a pinch of salt and pepper for flavor.
  • Add the diced onions to the skillet and sauté for a few minutes until they become translucent and fragrant.
  • Next, add the diced bell peppers and tomatoes. Sauté these vegetables for another few minutes until they become tender.
  • Toss in the fresh spinach leaves and cook until they wilt, which should only take a minute or two.
  • Pour the beaten eggs over the sautéed vegetables. Allow the mixture to set at the bottom of the skillet, gently stirring occasionally to ensure even cooking.
  • Once the eggs are cooked to your desired level of doneness, transfer the scramble to a plate.
  • Season with a little extra salt and pepper if needed, and serve hot.

This low-calorie egg recipe provides a delightful combination of protein, vitamins, and fiber, all in one tasty package. The fresh vegetables not only enhance the flavor but also add a wealth of essential nutrients to your meal.

Also read: Is drinking milk at night before going to sleep healthy?

 

