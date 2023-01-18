Try this incredible banana face pack for winter dry skin

Representational image

Banana is as beneficial for our health. It is equally beneficial for our skin as well. Antioxidants are found in abundance in bananas. Because of which our skin remains soft and supple. The banana face pack is made and applied on the skin, due to which its moisturizing elements are available to the skin. Applying a banana face pack brings a natural glow to the face. This gives a solution to problems like spots and ageing on the face.

5 types of banana face Packs and their benefits

Oily skin

Even if your skin is oily, applying bananas on the face will be very beneficial. To apply it, first, take half a banana and add one-fourth papaya and one-fourth cucumber to it and mix it well. Apply this prepared paste on the face and throat for 15 to 20 minutes and then wash the face.

Pimples and acne

If you are having pimples and acne on your face, then mash half a banana in a vessel and make a paste by adding one teaspoon of turmeric and one teaspoon of neem powder to it. Apply this paste on the face for 20 minutes and then wash the face with cold water. Do apply it 2 to 3 times a week.

Dry skin

If your skin is dry, then use only ripe bananas. Mash a ripe banana and add honey and coconut oil to it. Mix it well and apply this face pack on the face for 15 minutes. After this wash the face, it will give moisture to the face and the skin will shine.

Dark spots

If you want to reduce dark spots on the face, then take half a banana. Mix half a spoon of gram flour and 2-3 drops of lemon in it. Make a paste of it and add 2-3 drops of water to it. Apply it on your face for 10-15 minutes and then wash it with water. This will help in removing dark spots.

Anti aging

If there are wrinkles or anti-aging on the face, then mix half-ripe banana in 2 spoons of curd. After mixing it well, apply it to the face and neck. After keeping it for 20 minutes, take it with lukewarm water.