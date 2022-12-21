Try this easy recipe of cookies for Christmas party

Christmas 2022

If there are no cookies at Christmas Celebration, then the celebration feels somewhat incomplete. Everyone likes cookies prepared with butter and cream. Cookies have now become a very famous food dish and it is easily available in the shops in the market as well. However, on the occasion of Christmas, there is something more to the fun of making cookies at home for family and friends. While celebrating happiness, the enjoyment of cookies among everyone is enough to increase the sweetness of the mouth.

This time on Christmas, if you are thinking of preparing cookies at home, then we are going to tell you an easy recipe to make them at home.

Delicious cookies can be made easily by following this recipe.

Ingredients for making cookie:

Butter - 100 grams

Castor sugar - 125 grams

Soaked fruits - 150 grams

Flour - 150 grams

Egg – 3

Vanilla essence – 10 ml

Baking soda - 5 grams

Cookie Recipe:

If you want to make cookies to celebrate Christmas, first take butter, sugar and cream and mix all three together. A hand mixer or stand mixer can be used to mix them. All these ingredients have to be mixed until the cookie dough becomes light and puffy. Put the egg in it and mix it well with sugar and butter. After this add vanilla essence to the cookie dough.

Now add eggs to the cream butter and sugar mixture at the same time and mix them well. Keep in mind that the mixture of cream should not break and do not beat the eggs too much, otherwise there may be air in them. Now add dry ingredients to the cookie mixture and mix well. Then add baking soda to it. Now give the desired shape to the cookies and garnish them with soaked fruits. Now bake them at 180 degrees. That's how your delicious cookies are ready for Christmas