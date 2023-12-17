Headlines

KL Rahul scripts history in IND vs SA ODI opener, becomes first Indian captain to win…

Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya dances, hugs Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam at school annual day; fans can't stop gushing

Sajjan Jindal denies allegation of rape, calls them 'false and baseless'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu answers fan asking if she thinks about marrying again: 'It would be a...'

'Like an old club, set members don't want to let go of the grip': Jaishankar takes dig at UN Security Council

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya dances, hugs Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam at school annual day; fans can't stop gushing

Try these remedies to remove face tanning at home

Watch: Hardik Pandya’s interview from IPL 2023 goes viral, praises MS Dhoni’s CSK over MI

Most expensive shawls of  Kiara Advani

8 effective home remedies to get rid of acne

National Games 2023 rewind: Medal tally, players who broke national records

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya dances, hugs Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam at school annual day; fans can't stop gushing

Samantha Ruth Prabhu answers fan asking if she thinks about marrying again: 'It would be a...'

Aishwarya Sharma calls Ankita Lokhande useless creature during catfight in Bigg Boss 17: ‘Pati ke dimaag pe naachne...'

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Try these remedies to remove face tanning at home

There are many home remedies to remove tanning that are considered very effective. They can be easily used to remove tanning from the face.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 07:58 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Exposure to the sun's rays can often lead to tanning, leaving the skin darker than usual. While a sun-kissed glow is beautiful, excessive tanning can cause uneven skin tone and pigmentation. Fortunately, several natural remedies can help diminish facial tanning, bringing back the skin's natural radiance without harsh chemicals. Here are some effective at-home remedies:

Lemon Juice: Known for its natural bleaching properties, lemon juice is a fantastic remedy for reducing tanning. Apply freshly squeezed lemon juice to the affected areas using a cotton ball and leave it on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing off with water. The citric acid in lemons helps lighten the skin and fade tanning.

Yogurt and Turmeric Mask: Mix plain yogurt with a pinch of turmeric to create a paste. Apply this mixture to your face and let it sit for 20 minutes before washing it off. Yogurt moisturizes the skin while turmeric's anti-inflammatory properties aid in reducing tanning and even out the skin tone.

Cucumber and Rose Water: Blend cucumber slices with rose water to form a paste. Apply this cooling mixture to your face and let it dry for 20-30 minutes before rinsing. Cucumber helps soothe the skin and lightens tan, while rose water refreshes and hydrates.

Aloe Vera Gel: Apply fresh aloe vera gel directly onto the tanned areas and leave it on for 15-20 minutes before washing it off. Aloe vera contains enzymes that help repair and rejuvenate the skin, reducing the appearance of tanning.

Potato Juice: Extract juice from a potato and apply it to the affected areas using a cotton ball. Let it dry for 15-20 minutes before rinsing. Potato juice contains enzymes and vitamin C that aid in reducing pigmentation and lightening the skin.

Oatmeal and Buttermilk Scrub: Mix oatmeal with buttermilk to create a gentle scrub. Gently massage this mixture onto your face in circular motions and then rinse off. This exfoliating scrub helps remove dead skin cells and tan, revealing brighter skin.

Remember, consistency is key when using these remedies. Regular application, along with proper sun protection, is essential to see noticeable results. Additionally, perform a patch test before using any ingredient to ensure you don't have any adverse reactions.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav spotted getting angry at Arshdeep Singh in team bus after 3rd T20I, video goes viral

KhanZaadi reveals she wanted to run away from Bigg Boss house: 'Main toot gayi, ro padi'

Watch: Sushant Singh Rajput-Ankita Lokhande dance adorably in throwback viral video, fans say 'they were so happy'

DNA TV Show: Revealing historical proof of ancient temple beneath Mathura's Shahi Idgah complex

This Odisha man became 'mushroom millionaire' with Rs 36 investment, now earns Rs 10 lakh annually

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE